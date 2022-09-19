Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ciena Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIEN   US1717793095

CIENA CORPORATION

(CIEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
41.23 USD   -1.48%
04:42pINSIDER SELL : Ciena
MT
04:40pCIENA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
11:17aBiznet to Accelerate Connectivity Across Indonesia with Ciena
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ciena : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/19/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Rothenstein David M
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CIENA CORP [CIEN] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Sr. VP, General Counsel /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O CIENA CORPORATION , 7035 RIDGE RD.
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
HANOVER MD 21076-1426
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Rothenstein David M
C/O CIENA CORPORATION
7035 RIDGE RD.
HANOVER, MD21076-1426

Sr. VP, General Counsel
Signatures
By: Michelle Rankin For: David M Rothenstein 2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Sales were effected pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plan dated 12/13/2021.
(2) Shares reported include unvested Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and Performance Stock Units (PSUs).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Ciena Corporation published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIENA CORPORATION
04:42pINSIDER SELL : Ciena
MT
04:40pCIENA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
11:17aBiznet to Accelerate Connectivity Across Indonesia with Ciena
AQ
09/15Biznet to Accelerate Connectivity Across Indonesia with Ciena Corporation
CI
09/14CIENA : Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Transcript
PU
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Ciena Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Confere..
CI
09/08INSIDER SELL : Ciena
MT
09/08TRANSCRIPT : Ciena Corporation Presents at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media & Tel..
CI
09/07CIENA CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
09/07Tranche Update on Ciena Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 9, 2021..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIENA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 510 M - -
Net income 2022 74,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 86,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 200 M 6 200 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 7 205
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart CIENA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ciena Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIENA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 41,85 $
Average target price 58,76 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary B. Smith Director
James E. Moylan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick H. Nettles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen B. Alexander Chief Technology Officer
Lawton Wehle Fitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIENA CORPORATION-45.63%6 200
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-31.67%177 913
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.96%39 919
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-19.49%35 214
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.49%25 910
NOKIA OYJ-17.68%25 828