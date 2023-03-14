Advanced search
Ciena Supports Colt's Launch of Long-Haul Networking Services in Japan

03/14/2023 | 09:01am EDT
With the latest in coherent technology, Colt IQ Network boasts improved scalability, flexibility, and programmability

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) announced today that Colt Technology Services (Colt) is now able to run high-capacity services across long distances spanning more than 500km using Ciena’s industry-leading coherent technology.

With Ciena’s 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS), Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics, and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, the upgrade more than doubles Colt’s network capacity.

“We continue to improve our service offerings on the Colt IQ Network, enabling us to better respond to the explosive traffic demands in Japan and drive faster service launches. The Colt IQ Network is designed to provide high-bandwidth, on-demand connectivity, and we continue to deliver on this promise by collaborating with industry pioneer Ciena,” said Masato Hoshino, Representative Director & President, Head of Asia,Colt Technology Services Co., Ltd.

With the Ciena 6500 RLS, Colt can simplify deployment, operation, and troubleshooting with built-in tools like Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP), network auto-discovery, and real-time network monitoring and visibility. Network adaptability is also enhanced with automated calibration. Additionally, with RLS’s integrated L-band amplification and ASE noise loading, the upgrade has no impact to existing C-band traffic and does not require any visits or changes to line amplifier sites, enabling stable and uninterrupted service launches.

“Throughout Japan, there is a growing ask to support the connectivity needs required to run cloud-based applications and bandwidth-heavy video content. Designed with programmability, performance, and scalability in mind, Ciena’s 6500 RLS enables Colt to deploy C&L-band optimized equipment with no service interruptions, empowering Colt to bring the digital universe to its customers faster than ever before despite the distance,” said Kazuyasu Takahashi, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena Japan.

This upgrade to the Colt IQ Network follows an earlier milestone, when Colt, in collaboration with Ciena, became the first provider to transport 600G wavelength services in a long-haul live network in Japan.

About Colt Technology Services

Colt Technology Services (Colt) is a global digital infrastructure company which creates extraordinary connections to help businesses succeed. Powered by amazing people and like-minded partners, Colt is driven by its purpose: to put the power of the digital universe in the hands of its customers, wherever, whenever and however they choose.

Since 1992, Colt has set itself apart through its deep commitment to its customers, growing from its heritage in the City of London to more than 60 offices around the world. The powerful Colt IQ Network connects 222 cities and 32 countries with more than 1000 data centres, 51 Metropolitan Area Networks and over 31,000 buildings across Europe, Asia and North America’s largest business hubs. Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector.

Obsessed with delivering industry-leading customer experience, Colt is guided by its dedication to customer innovation, by its values and its responsibility to its customers, partners, people and planet.

For more information, please visit www.colt.net

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
