Ciena : Investor Presentation - Spring 2021

Ciena Corporation

Spring 2021

Forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures

Information in this presentation and related comments of presenters contain a number of forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include Ciena's prospective financial results, return of capital plans, business strategies, expectations about its addressable markets and market share, and business outlook for future periods, as well as statements regarding Ciena's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Often, these can be identified by forward-looking words such as "target""anticipate,""believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will,""plan," "predict," "potential,""project, "continue," and "would" or similar words.

Ciena's actual results, performance or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements made or implied due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to Ciena's business, including: the effect of broader economic and market conditions on our customers and their business; our ab ility to execute successfully our business and growth strategies; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on macroeconomic conditions, economic activity, demand for our technology solutions, short- and long-term changes in customer or end user needs, continuity of supply chain, our business operations, liquidity and financial results; changes in network spending or network strategy by our customers; seasonality and the timing and size of customer orders, including our ability to recognize revenue relating to such sales; the level of competitive pressure we encounter; the product, customer and geographic mix of sales within the period; supply chain disruptions and the level of success relating to efforts to optimize Ciena's operations; changes in foreign currency exchange rates affecting revenue and operating expense; factors beyond our control such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, and public health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; changes in tax or trade regulations, including the imposition of tariffs, duties or efforts to withdraw from or materially modify international trade agreements; changes in est imates of prospective income tax rates and any adjustments to Ciena's provisional estimates whether related to further guidance, analysis or otherwise; and the other risk f actors disclosed in Ciena's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Ciena's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on December 18, 2020 and Ciena's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to be filed with the SEC.

All information, statements, and projections in this presentation and the related earnings call speak only as of the date of this presentation and related earnings call. Ciena assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking or other information included in this presentation or related earnings calls, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition, this presentation includes historical, and may include prospective, non-GAAP measures of Ciena's gross margin, operating expense, operating profit, EBITDA, net income, and net income per share. These measures are not intended to be a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non- GAAP measures used in this presentation to Ciena's GAAP results for the relevant period can be found in the Appendix to this presentation. Additional information can also be found in our press release filed this morning and in our reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With respect to Ciena's expectations under "Business Outlook", Ciena is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the adjusted (non-GAAP) gross margin, operating expense, operating margin and earnings per share guidance measures to the corresponding gross profit and gross profit percent age, and operating expense GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. Ciena cannot provide meaningful estimates of the non-recurring charges and credits excluded from these non-GAAP measures due to the forward-looking nature of these estimates and their inherent variability and uncertainty. For the same reasons, Ciena is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

COVID-19 response

• Prioritizing health of employees and following CDC guidance for employers

• The vast majority of our employees working remotely

• Instituted pandemic employee benefits

• Enhanced our corporate charitable matching program for employee donations and volunteering

Result: Our employees have excelled through their continued focus, strength and kindness

• Supply chain design and business continuity planning has enabled us to continue to support customers and minimize disruption

• Significant IT investment in digital platforms and virtual collaboration tools has enabled a seamless transition to remote working

Result: We are well positioned to manage through the current set of challenges presented by COVID-19

• We have a strong balance sheet and have demonstrated solid cash flow generation over time

• In light of our confidence around cash generation, we reinstated our share repurchase plan starting in the first quarter of 2021

Result: Our financial strength provides long-term resiliency and differentiated flexibility to support our business

Our Pedigree