Demonstrating a rapid evolution to IP/optical convergence

Ciena will feature its latest innovations for coherent routing, enterprise edge, multi-layer network control and optimization, quantum security, and more at MPLS SD & AI Net World 2024, occurring April 9-11 at the Palais des Congrès de Paris. Ciena's experts will be on hand in booth #103 to discuss how operators can leverage these advanced technologies to simplify and scale their network infrastructure, enhance security, and foster a more sustainable digital future.

Demonstrations:

Coherent routing: presenting the WaveRouter Family and WaveLogic 6 Nano 400G-800G Coherent Pluggable Transceivers, bringing together the latest in IP and optical innovation

presenting the and 400G-800G Coherent Pluggable Transceivers, bringing together the latest in IP and optical innovation Enterprise edge: showcasing Vyatta Service Edge , 3841 Edge Server , and 3844 Edge Server for the cloud age

showcasing , , and for the cloud age Adaptive IP: showing Ciena's Segment Routing and Ethernet virtual private network (EVPN) advancements for enhanced network efficiency and improved scalability

showing Ciena's Segment Routing and Ethernet virtual private network (EVPN) advancements for enhanced network efficiency and improved scalability Intelligent multi-layer network operations from a single point of control: demonstrating Navigator Network Control Suite , a powerful multi-layer software controller and integrated analytics for converged IP/optical networks, including path computation and performance management across multi-vendor routers

demonstrating , a powerful multi-layer software controller and integrated analytics for converged IP/optical networks, including path computation and performance management across multi-vendor routers Blue Planet automation software: highlighting how to accelerate return on 5G investment through scalable, zero-touch network slice lifecycle automation from end to end across complex, multi-vendor 5G environments

highlighting how to accelerate return on 5G investment through scalable, zero-touch network slice lifecycle automation from end to end across complex, multi-vendor 5G environments EANTC Multi-Vendor MPLS SDN Interoperability Test 2024 (EANTC booth): exhibiting interoperability of clocking, Segment Routing over IPv6 (SRv6), and EVPN solutions

Workshop and speaking sessions:

'Intercepting AI Trends With Disruptive Networking Technology' pre-conference workshop: Monday, April 8, from 13:00 to 17:30 CET (Palais des Congrès de Paris) - featuring the latest technologies for coping with massive growth at the edge, scaling infrastructure, and implementing artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps)

Monday, April 8, from 13:00 to 17:30 CET (Palais des Congrès de Paris) - featuring the latest technologies for coping with massive growth at the edge, scaling infrastructure, and implementing artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) The Global IP Assembly: Tuesday, April 9, at 8:30 CET - Joe Marsella, Vice President of Product Line Management - Routing and Switching, will join a panel of industry experts to discuss 'Looking forward to the Future of the Internet Protocol'

Tuesday, April 9, at 8:30 CET - Joe Marsella, Vice President of Product Line Management - Routing and Switching, will join a panel of industry experts to discuss 'Looking forward to the Future of the Internet Protocol' MPLS keynote: Tuesday, April 9, at 11:30 CET - Gautam Billa,Vice President, International Sales Engineering, will present 'A Look at the Long-term Impact of New Technologies'

Tuesday, April 9, at 11:30 CET - Gautam Billa,Vice President, International Sales Engineering, will present 'A Look at the Long-term Impact of New Technologies' Additional speaking and panel sessions: Ciena's subject matter experts are participating in numerous sessions at the conference, including the new Quantum Networks track; see here for agenda details

For more information about Ciena's participation at MPLS SD & AI Net World or to request a meeting, contact pr@ciena.com.

