CIENA CORPORATION

CIENA CORPORATION

(CIEN)
Ciena : to Webcast Financial Community Event

01/08/2021 | 09:01am EST
Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming event with the financial community. The event will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions are expected to be made available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live event in the Investor Relations section of Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Speaker: Scott McFeely, Senior Vice President, Global Products and Services

About Ciena
Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 575 M - -
Net income 2021 299 M - -
Net cash 2021 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 098 M 8 098 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 032
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart CIENA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ciena Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIENA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 54,97 $
Last Close Price 52,39 $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary B. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick H. Nettles Executive Chairman
James E. Moylan Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Stephen B. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIENA CORPORATION-0.87%8 098
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.78%189 979
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.31%42 121
ERICSSON AB0.92%40 328
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.60%29 002
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.1.86%22 394
