Ciena : to Webcast Financial Community Events

08/31/2020 | 10:10am EDT

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community. The events will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions are expected to be made available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live event in the Investor Relations section of Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

  • Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference (virtual)
    Wednesday, September 9, 2020 @ 8:55 a.m. Eastern Time
    Speaker: Jim Moylan, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
  • Raymond James North American Equities Conference
    Wednesday, September 16, 2020 @ 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time
    Speaker: Gary Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 692 M - -
Net income 2020 370 M - -
Net cash 2020 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 609 M 8 609 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 383
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 61,50 $
Last Close Price 56,03 $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary B. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick H. Nettles Executive Chairman
James E. Moylan Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Stephen B. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIENA CORPORATION31.25%8 609
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-12.01%178 181
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.27%42 694
ERICSSON AB24.02%39 210
NOKIA OYJ26.61%27 938
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-4.69%26 076
