Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    884   KYG2140A1076

CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.

(884)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:14 2023-02-24 am EST
1.020 HKD   -2.86%
04:47aA Chinese property firm's debt issue struggles despite state-backing -sources
RE
02/13CIFI Holdings Logs 5 Billion Yuan in January Contracted Sales
MT
02/13CIFI Holdings Co. Ltd. Announces Unaudited Sales Results for the January 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A Chinese property firm's debt issue struggles despite state-backing -sources

02/24/2023 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese property developer CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd is having difficulty finding domestic buyers for new debt despite state-backing for the issue, sources said, underscoring investor doubts about the sector's recovery prospects.

Shanghai-based CIFI, which has previously defaulted on offshore debt, started accepting investor interest for a bond issue of up to 2 billion yuan ($289 million) on Jan. 13, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

As much as three-quarters of that debt is guaranteed by state-owned China Bond Insurance Corp, a separate credit enhancement letter shows.

Despite that, the deal has yet to be completed as it has not been able to garner sufficient interest from local debt buyers who would typically include major banks and asset managers, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

By comparison, at least three other private sector Chinese property developers including Agile Group Holdings, successfully issued onshore debt in January. The time taken from bond registration to issuance typically took a month.

Efforts are still in train to complete CIFI's sale, said the people who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

A representative for CIFI declined to comment. China Bond Insurance Corp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's property sector has since mid-2021 been grappling with a severe liquidity crisis - initially triggered by government moves to rein in ballooning debt - with many developers defaulting on or delaying debt payments as they struggle to sell apartments and raise funds.

While Beijing has since rolled out supportive measures for the sector which have helped dollar bonds for Chinese developers rally since late November, CIFI's difficulties in raising fresh capital via debt issuance highlight investor scepticism that the sector will see a near-term recovery in sales amid slow economic growth.

Only the strongest players are likely to tempt investors, analysts said.

"People are taking a reality check and...(are) realising that for the distressed guys, it's still going to be very difficult," said Sandra Chow, co-head of Asia-Pacific research at CreditSights.

One of the sources, an official at a Chinese state bank, said his firm had no plans to buy bonds from developers that have defaulted even if the debt has state guarantees, unless they were told by regulators they would be protected if the developer goes under.

CIFI, China's 18th largest property developer by sales, suspended payments on all of its offshore debt in November after it failed to reach an agreement with creditors who are owed a combined $414 million.

It said earlier this month that there had been no delays or defaults with regard to its onshore debt payments.

Around half of the 30-odd Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong have defaulted on or delayed bond payments since late 2021 and industry sources have said they are struggling to gain access to new funds. Even developers that have not defaulted are finding it hard to procure funds, the sources added.

Repayment pressure on small private developers without defaults is also unlikely to ease, "as most have insufficient high-quality unpledged assets to secure additional bank loans or state guarantees", Fitch Ratings said in a report on Thursday.

(Reporting by Xie Yu and Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edwina Gibbs)

By Xie Yu and Clare Jim


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.75% 2.24 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD. -2.86% 1.02 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.53% 6.951 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
All news about CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
04:47aA Chinese property firm's debt issue struggles despite state-backing -sources
RE
02/13CIFI Holdings Logs 5 Billion Yuan in January Contracted Sales
MT
02/13CIFI Holdings Co. Ltd. Announces Unaudited Sales Results for the January 2023
CI
02/03CIFI Holdings Co. Ltd. Announces Change of Principal Place of Business and Headquarters..
CI
01/17ICBC Provides 240 Billion Yuan Loans to 16 Shanghai Developers
MT
01/11CIFI Logs 6.44 Billion Yuan in December Contracted Sales
MT
01/04China's Fiscal Spending Expansion Plans Propel Hong Kong Stocks Higher; CIFI Jumps 13%
MT
01/03CIFI Shares Surge After State Media Reports New Bond-Issuance Plan
DJ
2022Chinese Shares End Year With Modest Gains; Two Shenzhen Debutants Post Mixed Results
MT
2022CIFI Holdings Slashes Conversion Price of 6.95% Convertible Bonds Due 2025
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 84 847 M 12 284 M 12 284 M
Net income 2022 4 679 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2022 79 563 M 11 519 M 11 519 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,80x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 9 529 M 1 380 M 1 380 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 25 785
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 0,92 CNY
Average target price 1,34 CNY
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Yang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Zhong Lin Chairman
Feng Liu General Manager-Operation Center
Tao Yuan Pan Vice President & GM-Investment Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.-4.55%1 380
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.65%40 880
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.78%33 715
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.73%28 524
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.66%26 393
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.43%22 765