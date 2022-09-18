Advanced search
    884   KYG2140A1076

CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.

(884)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-16 am EDT
1.830 HKD   -7.58%
CIFI holdings says to raise no more than 1.2 billion yuan 3-year note with state guarantee

09/18/2022 | 07:57am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shanghai-based developer CIFI holdings said its China unit will start fundraising next week for a three-year note with a principal amount not exceeding 1.2 billion yuan ($172 million).

The issuance, which is the second tranche following a 1 billion yuan debt offering in March, is fully guaranteed by China Bond Insurance Co., Ltd, according to a company filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday.

Beijing has in recent months stepped up support to boost market sentiment amid a sector-wide cash crunch, offering state endorsement to the launch of funding vehicles.

CIFI, which will commence around Sept. 21 with a fixed coupon rate to be determined based on book-building, is among the first to issue a second tranche of a state fully-guaranteed note.

($1 = 6.9799 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Selena Li; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD. -7.58% 1.83 Delayed Quote.-59.42%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 7.004 Delayed Quote.10.19%
Financials
Sales 2022 88 522 M 12 663 M 12 663 M
Net income 2022 5 097 M 729 M 729 M
Net Debt 2022 68 944 M 9 862 M 9 862 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,83x
Yield 2022 4,94%
Capitalization 15 232 M 2 179 M 2 179 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 25 532
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1,63 CNY
Average target price 3,32 CNY
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Yang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Zhong Lin Chairman
Feng Liu General Manager-Operation Center
Tao Yuan Pan Vice President & GM-Investment Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.-59.42%2 179
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.85%35 218
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.22.16%31 442
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.12%31 023
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.15.48%30 907
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED7.12%24 280