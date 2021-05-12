CIFI : ISSUANCE OF US$350,000,000 4.45% GREEN SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 ISSUANCE OF US$150,000,000 4.80% GREEN SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 05/12/2021 | 05:26am EDT Send by mail :

Ltd. 旭 輝 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 00884) ISSUANCE OF US$350,000,000 4.45% GREEN SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 ISSUANCE OF US$150,000,000 4.80% GREEN SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 On 10 May 2021, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with the Initial Purchasers in connection with the Notes Issue. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Issue for refinancing its existing indebtedness including any payment in connection with the Concurrent Offer to Purchase and in accordance with its green finance framework. The Company may adjust the foregoing plans in response to changing market conditions and, thus, reallocate the use of the net proceeds. No PRIIPs key information document has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail in EEA. No UK PRIIPs key information document has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail in UK. The Company will seek a listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. A confirmation of the eligibility for the listing of the Notes has been received from the Stock Exchange for the listing of the Notes by way of debt issues to professional investors only as described in the offering memorandum. Admission of the Notes to the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes. - 1 - The Board is pleased to announce that on 10 May 2021, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with the Initial Purchasers in connection with the Notes Issue. THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT Date: 10 May 2021 Parties to the Purchase Agreement the Company; the Subsidiary Guarantors; and the Initial Purchasers. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Initial Purchasers is an independent third party and not a connected person of the Company and its connected persons. Principal terms of the Notes The following is a summary of certain provisions of the Notes and the Indenture. This summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the provisions of the Indenture, the Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees and the JV Subsidiary Guarantees, if any. Aggregated principal amount: (i) in respect of the 2026 Notes, US$350,000,000; and (ii) in respect of the 2028 Notes, US$150,000,000. Offer price: (i) in respect of the 2026 Notes, 99.982% of the principal amount of the 2026 Notes and accrued interest, if any; and (ii) in respect of the 2028 Notes, 100% of the principal amount of the 2028 Notes and accrued interest, if any. Settlement date: 17 May 2021 Interest rate: (i) in respect of the 2026 Notes, 4.45% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on 17 February and 17 August of each year (except that the first interest payment will be made on 17 February 2022 with respect to the period from and including 17 May 2021 but excluding 17 February 2022), commencing on 17 February 2022; and (ii) in respect of the 2028 Notes, 4.80% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on 17 May and 17 November of each year, commencing on 17 November 2021. Maturity: (i) in respect of the 2026 Notes, 17 August 2026; and (ii) in respect of the 2028 Notes, 17 May 2028. Ranking of the Notes Each series of the Notes are (1) general obligations of the Company; (2) senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of the Company expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes; (3) at least pari passu in right of payment with the 2017 Notes, the January 2018 Notes, the February 2019 Notes, the March 2019 Notes, the July 2019 Notes, the November 2019 Notes, the January 2020 Notes, the July 2020 Notes, the August 2020 Notes, the November 2020 Notes, the January 2021 Notes and all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company (subject to any priority rights of such - 3 - unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable law); (4) guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors, if any, on a senior basis, subject to certain limitations; (5) effectively subordinated to the secured obligations of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors, to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security therefor; and (6) effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the subsidiaries of the Company which are not providing guarantees under the Notes. Events of default The events of default under each series of the Notes include, among others: (1) default in the payment of principal of (or premium, if any, on) each series of the Notes when the same becomes due and payable at maturity, upon acceleration, redemption or otherwise; (2) default in the payment of interest on any Note when the same becomes due and payable, and such default continues for a period of 30 consecutive days; (3) default in the performance or breach of the provisions of certain covenants under the Indenture relating to consolidation, merger and sale of assets, the failure by the Company to make or consummate an offer to purchase in the manner described in the Indenture; (4) the Company or certain of its subsidiaries defaults in the performance of or breaches any other covenant or agreement in the Indenture or under each series of the Notes (other than a default specified in clause (1), (2) or (3) above) and such default or breach continues for a period of 30 consecutive days after written notice by the trustee or the holders of 25% or more in aggregate principal amount of each series of the Notes; (5) there occurs with respect to any indebtedness of the Company or certain of its subsidiaries having an outstanding principal amount of US$30.0 million or more in the aggregate for such indebtedness (a) an event of default that has caused the holder thereof to declare such indebtedness to be due and payable prior to its stated maturity and/or (b) the failure to make a principal payment when due; (6) one or more final judgments or orders for the payment of money are rendered against the Company or certain of its subsidiaries and are not paid or discharged, and there is a period of 60 consecutive days following entry of the final judgment or order that causes the aggregate amount for all such final judgments or orders outstanding and not paid or discharged against all such persons to exceed US$30.0 million (in excess of amounts which the Company's insurance carriers have agreed to pay under applicable policies) during which a stay of enforcement, by reason of a pending appeal or otherwise, is not in effect; (7) an involuntary case or other proceeding is commenced against the Company or any significant subsidiary (or any group of subsidiaries that together would constitute a significant subsidiary) with respect to it or its debts under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law now or hereafter in effect seeking the appointment of a receiver, liquidator, assignee, custodian, trustee, sequestrator or similar official of the Company or any significant subsidiary (or any group of subsidiaries that together would constitute a significant subsidiary) or for any substantial part of the property and assets of the Company or any significant subsidiary (or any group of subsidiaries that together would constitute a significant subsidiary) and such involuntary case or other proceeding remains undismissed and unstayed for a period of 60 consecutive days; or an order for relief is entered against the Company or any significant subsidiary (or any group of subsidiaries that together would constitute a significant subsidiary) under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law as now or hereafter in effect; (8) the Company or any significant subsidiary (or any group of subsidiaries that together would constitute a significant subsidiary) (a) commences a voluntary case under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law - 4 - now or hereafter in effect, or consents to the entry of an order for relief in an involuntary case under any such law, (b) consents to the appointment of or taking possession by a receiver, liquidator, assignee, custodian, trustee, sequestrator or similar official of the Company or any significant subsidiary (or any group of subsidiaries that together would constitute a significant subsidiary) or for all or substantially all of the property and assets of the Company or any significant subsidiary (or any group of subsidiaries that together would constitute a significant subsidiary) or (c) effects any general assignment for the benefit of creditors; or (9) any Subsidiary Guarantor or JV Subsidiary Guarantor denies or disaffirms its obligations under its Subsidiary Guarantee or JV Subsidiary Guarantee or, except as permitted by the Indenture, any Subsidiary Guarantee or JV Subsidiary Guarantee is determined to be unenforceable or invalid or shall for any reason cease to be in full force and effect. If an event of default (other than an event of default specified in clause (7) or (8) above) occurs and is continuing under the Indenture, the trustee or the holders of at least 25% in aggregate principal amount of each series of the Notes then outstanding, by written notice to the Company (and to the trustee if such notice is given by the holders), may, and the trustee at the written request of such holders shall, subject to receiving indemnity and/or security to its satisfaction, declare the principal of, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest on each series of the Notes to be immediately due and payable. Upon a declaration of acceleration, such principal of, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest shall be immediately due and payable. If an event of default specified in clause (7) or (8) above occurs with respect to the Company or any significant subsidiary (or any group of subsidiaries that together would constitute a significant subsidiary), the principal of, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest on each series of the Notes then outstanding shall automatically become and be immediately due and payable without any declaration or other act on the part of the trustee or any holder. Covenants The Notes, the Indenture and the Subsidiary Guarantees will limit the Company's ability and the ability of certain of its subsidiaries to, among other things: incur or guarantee additional indebtedness and issue disqualified or preferred stock; declare dividends on their capital stock or purchase or redeem capital stock; make investments or other specified restricted payments; issue or sell capital stock of certain of its subsidiaries; guarantee indebtedness of certain of its subsidiaries; sell assets; create liens; enter into sale and leaseback transactions;

