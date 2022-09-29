China, HK stocks rebound as yuan slide pauses

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
rebounded on Thursday, following global markets, with sentiment
also aided by a pause in the yuan's slide, and fresh government
attempts to aid the economy.
** Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the
Shanghai Composite Index had gained 0.3% by the lunch
break, to 3,841.59 and 3,053.33, respectively. On Wednesday, the
indexes closed at their lowest in nearly five months.
** The Hang Seng index climbed 1.3% to 17,466.89,
bouncing from an 11-year low hit in the previous session. The
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.2%.
** Asian share markets rose following an overnight rebound
on Wall Street, and after Britain's central bank launched an
emergency bond buying programme to stabilise a sell-off in
gilts.
** The Chinese stock market was also helped by a steadier
yuan, after the People's Bank of China on Wednesday warned
against one-way currency bets, stressing that the yuan's
stability was a top priority.
** On Thursday, the state-owned Securities Times newspaper
said in a front-page commentary that the yuan was unlikely to
continue depreciating rapidly.
** China's finance ministry plans to issue about 2.5
trillion yuan ($347.4 billion) in government bonds in the fourth
quarter, and urged local governments to complete issuing the
roughly 500 billion yuan in special bonds by the end of October
under carryover quotas, two sources told Reuters.
** Energy and healthcare stocks rose
sharply, while banking and property shares
fell.
** Tourism, media and liquor
stocks weakened, as worries over COVID-19
outweighed optimism ahead of the Golden Week holiday.
** In Hong Kong, property shares slid further. An index
tracking mainland developers listed in Hong Kong fell
2.5% to a record low, following Wednesday's 6.4% slump.
** Shares of CIFI Holdings fell further, even as
the Chinese property developer said it was trying to solve
payment difficulties following a report that it defaulted on a
debt.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)