  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    884   KYG2140A1076

CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.

(884)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:53 2022-09-14 pm EDT
1.970 HKD   +6.49%
09/14China property shares rally on hopes of more relaxation measures
RE
09/12CIFI Unit to Sell Entire Stake in Nanjing Lingxu for $16.9 Million; Shares Climb 11%
MT
09/09CIFI Executive Directors Increase Shareholding in Company; Shares Climb 11%
MT
China property shares rally on hopes of more relaxation measures

09/14/2022 | 11:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Residential buildings under construction in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese property developers rallied on Thursday on hopes that cities in the mainland will roll out more relaxation measures to boost the embattled sector.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index in Hong Kong jumped more than 5% in morning trading, while China's CSI Real Estate Index rose more than 4%.

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou will allow bigger reductions in home prices - of up to 20% from 6% previously - Chinese financial news outlet Yicai reported on Thursday, the biggest cut by any top-tier city in the country.

Chinese cities set limits on how much developers can raise or lower their prices. The government is wary of big price cuts as it does not want property prices to tumble or for the cuts to trigger protests from previous buyers.

Financial information outlet REDD reported on Thursday, citing two sources, President Xi Jinping said in a closed-door meeting in late August that reasonable relaxation policies should be implemented as soon as possible to turn around the housing market.

The four top-tier cities, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, are, however, excluded from being asked to roll out more relaxation, the report said.

Country Garden, Guangzhou R&F Properties, CIFI Holdings, Logan Group and Times China all surged by more than 10%, versus a 0.5% rise in the broader market Hang Seng Index.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.26% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD. 6.49% 1.97 Delayed Quote.-57.87%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 9.96% 2.65 Delayed Quote.-64.16%
GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO., LTD. 10.60% 1.67 Delayed Quote.-45.17%
LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 6.76% 0.79 Delayed Quote.-87.08%
TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.48% 1.15 Delayed Quote.-70.03%
Analyst Recommendations on CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 96 794 M 13 904 M 13 904 M
Net income 2022 5 794 M 832 M 832 M
Net Debt 2022 64 709 M 9 295 M 9 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,55x
Yield 2022 6,89%
Capitalization 15 336 M 2 203 M 2 203 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 25 532
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1,64 CNY
Average target price 3,43 CNY
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Yang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Zhong Lin Chairman
Feng Liu General Manager-Operation Center
Tao Yuan Pan Vice President & GM-Investment Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.-57.87%2 262
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.06%35 643
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.23.51%31 791
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.16.06%31 270
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.35%30 797
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED7.43%24 365