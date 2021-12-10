Log in
    884   KYG2140A1076

CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.

(884)
China's central bank urges backing for affordable housing in Shanghai

12/10/2021 | 05:30am EST
Buildings of residential compounds are seen in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Shanghai branch of China's central bank has asked banks and financial bodies to spur innovation in products and services to support affordable housing while urging prudence on developers, it said in a statement on Friday.

China's politburo, a top-decision making body, said this week it would support the private housing market to better meet the reasonable needs of home buyers, as regulators make financing changes to ease liquidity strains in property markets.

Banks and developers attended a meeting on Friday in the key business hub held jointly by the People's Bank of China branch, the office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and local housing and financial regulatory bureaus.

"The increasing supply of affordable housing is a key approach to meet the living needs for citizens new to Shanghai and the younger generation, and an effective measure to help materialise common prosperity," the statement said.

At the meeting, banks signed strategic pacts with the local government-backed Shanghai Land Group, Shanghai CIFI Holdings Group, Hong Kong-listed Shui On Land Ltd, and Shanghai-based Dahua Group to support affordable housing, the statement added.

Such signatories are the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Bank of Shanghai, and Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.36% 2.75 End-of-day quote.3.77%
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD. -1.27% 4.65 End-of-day quote.13.41%
BANK OF SHANGHAI CO., LTD. 0.00% 7.2 End-of-day quote.-8.16%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -1.13% 5.27 End-of-day quote.-10.53%
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD. -2.94% 4.62 End-of-day quote.-29.68%
GOLDSTREAM INVESTMENT LIMITED -2.06% 0.095 End-of-day quote.-26.36%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -1.82% 4.31 End-of-day quote.-14.31%
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD. -0.12% 8.67 End-of-day quote.-10.43%
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED -0.95% 1.04 End-of-day quote.-3.70%
Financials
Sales 2021 86 226 M 13 537 M 13 537 M
Net income 2021 9 038 M 1 419 M 1 419 M
Net Debt 2021 60 884 M 9 559 M 9 559 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,54x
Yield 2021 9,88%
Capitalization 33 424 M 5 241 M 5 248 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 20 972
Free-Float 42,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 3,84 CNY
Average target price 5,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Yang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Zhong Lin Chairman
Feng Liu General Manager-Operation Center
Tao Yuan Pan Vice President & GM-Investment Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.-29.68%5 241
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.20%35 980
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.72%32 014
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.78%31 750
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.75%28 604
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED14.23%27 516