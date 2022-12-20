China stocks close down as COVID surge rattles investors

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China stocks extended
losses on Tuesday as the country grappled with surging COVID-19
cases, while investors took no comfort as the country also kept
benchmark lending interest rates unchanged.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 index closed down 1.7%
and the Shanghai Composite index lost 1.1%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.3%, while
the Hang Seng China Enterprises index declined 2%.
** Cities across China scrambled to build hospital beds and
fever screening clinics on Tuesday, while the United States said
that it hoped the country can address the current COVID-19
outbreak as the toll of the virus is a global concern due to the
size of the Chinese economy.
** "A reopening from COVID-19 control will finally push the
economy to largely recover, but it still has an adverse impact
on the economy in the short term," Central China Securities
analysts said in a note.
** "The period might last two to three months, so the market
will face near-term social and economic pressure."
** The World Bank cut its China growth outlook for this year
and next, citing the impact of the abrupt loosening of strict
COVID-19 containment measures and persistent property sector
weakness.
** Shares in consumer staples lost 3.2%, while
tourism-related firms retreated 2.7%. Both indexes
jumped in previous sessions on reopening bets.
** China kept benchmark lending interest rates unchanged for
the fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, matching the forecasts
of most market watchers who nevertheless expect further monetary
easing to prop up a slowing economy.
** Chinese property developers Agile Group and
CIFI Holdings slumped roughly 17% each, after they
planed to raise money via share placement to repay existing
debt.
** China's CSI 300 Real Estate index slumped
2.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties index
plunged 6%.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 3.1%. The
index lost more than 8% from a recent peak seen on Dec. 9.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)