China stocks fall as COVID surge rattles investors

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China stocks slumped on
Tuesday as the country grappled with surging COVID-19 cases,
while investors took no comfort from the central bank's decision
to stand pat on key lending rates.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was down 1.2% by
the end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.6%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.4%,
while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2%.
** Cities across China scrambled to build hospital beds
and fever screening clinics on Tuesday as the United States said
Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free was a
concern for the world.
** "A reopening from COVID control will finally push the
economy to largely recover, but it still has an adverse impact
on the economy in the short term," said Central China Securities
analysts in a note.
** "The period might last two to three months, so the market
will face near-term social and economic pressure."
** Shares in consumer staples lost 2.5%, while
tourism-related firms retreated 1.3%. Both indexes
jumped in previous sessions on reopening bets.
** China kept benchmark lending interest rates unchanged for
the fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, matching the forecasts
of most market watchers who nevertheless expect further monetary
easing to prop up a slowing economy.
** Chinese property developers Agile Group and
CIFI Holdings slumped 16.7% and 15%, respectively,
after they planed to raise money via share placement to repay
existing debt.
** China's CSI 300 Real Estate Index lost 2.1%,
and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index
plunged 5.2%.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 2.6%. The
index lost more than 8% from a recent peak seen on Dec. 9 as
investors locked in profit.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)