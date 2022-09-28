Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    884   KYG2140A1076

CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.

(884)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:22 2022-09-28 am EDT
0.9200 HKD   -27.56%
12:57aChina stocks track global peers lower as recession fears mount
RE
09/26CIFI, Longfor, Three Others Raise $865 Million From Bond Sale
MT
09/23CIFI Holdings Unit Completes $169 Million Debt Issuance
MT
China stocks track global peers lower as recession fears mount

09/28/2022 | 12:57am EDT
SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday and Hong Kong shares languished near 11-year lows, as fears grew that rapid interest rate hikes would tip the global economy into recession.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both lost 0.8% by the end of the morning session.

** The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.3%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2%.

** Other Asian share markets also tumbled. China's onshore yuan touched the weakest level against a rising dollar since the global financial crisis of 2008, while its offshore counterpart hit the lowest on record.

** Foreign investors have sold more than 5.7 billion yuan ($800 million) of Chinese shares through the stock connect scheme so far on Wednesday, following two days of net buying.

** Non-ferrous metal stocks tumbled 3.9%, new energy firms retreated 3%, and aerospace defence companies fell 2.9%.

** Investors are dialling back risk exposure ahead of China's Communist Party Congress in October and sticking money in the relative safety of mainland blue chips as they await signs Beijing is ready to address problems hanging over the economy.

** "Sentiment is driving the market, both in equities and currencies. There are not many people doing any bottom fishing. Since (the Hang Seng) is below the mid-March low, it's hard to say where we're heading for," said Steven Leung, executive director of institutional sales at brokerage UOB Kay Hian.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong plunged more than 5%, with CIFI Holdings (Group) Co down 26%.

** CIFI Holdings has missed payment of certain non-standard debt under a Tianjin project company, according to a report by credit intelligence provider Reorg.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants dropped 2.6%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD. -27.56% 0.93 Delayed Quote.-71.84%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.75% 7.23045 Delayed Quote.12.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 88 955 M 12 395 M 12 395 M
Net income 2022 5 097 M 710 M 710 M
Net Debt 2022 68 428 M 9 535 M 9 535 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,02x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 10 851 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 25 532
Free-Float 48,1%
Technical analysis trends CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1,16 CNY
Average target price 3,20 CNY
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Yang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Zhong Lin Chairman
Feng Liu General Manager-Operation Center
Tao Yuan Pan Vice President & GM-Investment Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.-71.84%1 512
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.07%33 851
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.16.20%29 907
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.13.05%29 655
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.59%29 024
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.93%22 176