China stocks track global peers lower as recession fears mount

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on
Wednesday and Hong Kong shares languished near 11-year lows, as
fears grew that rapid interest rate hikes would tip the global
economy into recession.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai
Composite Index both lost 0.8% by the end of the morning
session.
** The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.3%, while the Hang
Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2%.
** Other Asian share markets also tumbled. China's onshore
yuan touched the weakest level against a rising dollar since the
global financial crisis of 2008, while its offshore counterpart
hit the lowest on record.
** Foreign investors have sold more than 5.7 billion yuan
($800 million) of Chinese shares through the stock connect
scheme so far on Wednesday, following two days of net buying.
** Non-ferrous metal stocks tumbled 3.9%, new
energy firms retreated 3%, and aerospace defence
companies fell 2.9%.
** Investors are dialling back risk exposure ahead of
China's Communist Party Congress in October and sticking money
in the relative safety of mainland blue chips as they await
signs Beijing is ready to address problems hanging over the
economy.
** "Sentiment is driving the market, both in equities and
currencies. There are not many people doing any bottom fishing.
Since (the Hang Seng) is below the mid-March low, it's hard to
say where we're heading for," said Steven Leung, executive
director of institutional sales at brokerage UOB Kay Hian.
** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong plunged
more than 5%, with CIFI Holdings (Group) Co down 26%.
** CIFI Holdings has missed payment of certain non-standard
debt under a Tianjin project company, according to a report by
credit intelligence provider Reorg.
** Hong Kong-listed tech giants dropped 2.6%.
