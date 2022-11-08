Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    884   KYG2140A1076

CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.

(884)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:14 2022-11-09 am EST
0.7300 HKD   +30.36%
11/08Chinese Real-Estate Stocks Surge After Private Sector Gets Bond-Financing Boost
DJ
11/08Chinese property stocks soar on fresh regulatory support
RE
11/01Trending : CIFI Holdings Suspends Offshore Debt Payments as Cash Flow Deteriorates
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese Real-Estate Stocks Surge After Private Sector Gets Bond-Financing Boost

11/08/2022 | 10:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Clarence Leong and Bingyan Wang


Shares of Chinese property developers rose convincingly on Wednesday, after China pushed to expand debt financing for private companies in a bid to shore up the ailing sector.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties index rose 7.3%, compared with a 1.2% decline for the city's benchmark Hang Seng Index. Private developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. jumped 39% to recoup losses over the past month, Country Garden Holdings Co. rose 24%, and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. advanced 8.8%.

A self-regulated body comprising an array of financial institutions said Tuesday that it would expand bond-financing tools under the direction of the country's central bank "to support private companies including real-estate companies."

The move is expected to support about 250 billion yuan (US$34.49 billion) of bond financing by the private sector and can be expanded further, said the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors.

This is the "second arrow" in a three-part policy approach used in 2018 when some private businesses also faced financing difficulties, it added.

The move is a signal that Beijing? is willing to find ways to further ease financing problems ?facing ?developers, said ?Ma Hong, senior researcher at Zhixin Investing Research Institute.

The low valuations of real-estate stocks together with a series of supportive policies by the central bank in recent weeks triggered the stock rally, he said.

Amid a prolonged sector downturn and sluggish home-buyer sentiment, even stronger developers have struggled with liquidity problems, and many have defaulted on their dollar-denominated debt. Earlier measures by Beijing to help the sector included a state-guaranteed bond program for a select group of private developers deemed as higher quality.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com and Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 2253ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD. 28.57% 0.73 Delayed Quote.-87.80%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 15.97% 1.67 Delayed Quote.-79.62%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.63% 14.02 Delayed Quote.-63.27%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.20% 7.24762 Delayed Quote.13.75%
ZHIXIN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.41% 2.1 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
All news about CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
11/08Chinese Real-Estate Stocks Surge After Private Sector Gets Bond-Financing Boost
DJ
11/08Chinese property stocks soar on fresh regulatory support
RE
11/01Trending : CIFI Holdings Suspends Offshore Debt Payments as Cash Flow Deteriora..
DJ
10/31Hong Kong and China stocks rebound; weak data, sliding yuan cap gains
RE
10/31China's CIFI suspends all offshore debt payments, starts restructuring process
RE
10/31CIFI Holdings Slides After Suspending Offshore Debt Payments
DJ
10/30Chinese developer Longfor's stock plunges 24% after chairwoman resigns
RE
10/13CIFI Holdings Says Operations are Normal After Amortization Payment Delays
MT
10/13Fitch Withdraws CIFI's Ratings
AQ
10/13China's CIFI misses offshore interest payments due to remittance delay
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 91 436 M 12 614 M 12 614 M
Net income 2022 4 810 M 664 M 664 M
Net Debt 2022 78 812 M 10 872 M 10 872 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,96x
Yield 2022 7,68%
Capitalization 4 833 M 667 M 667 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 25 785
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 0,52 CNY
Average target price 1,66 CNY
Spread / Average Target 220%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Yang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Zhong Lin Chairman
Feng Liu General Manager-Operation Center
Tao Yuan Pan Vice President & GM-Investment Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.-87.80%655
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.99%31 082
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.79%25 390
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.43%23 255
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-10.73%22 978
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.53%20 820