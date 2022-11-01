Advanced search
    884   KYG2140A1076

CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.

(884)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:18 2022-11-01 am EDT
0.3900 HKD   -25.00%
12:59aHong Kong and China stocks rebound; weak data, sliding yuan cap gains
RE
10/31China's CIFI suspends all offshore debt payments, starts restructuring process
RE
10/31CIFI Holdings Slides After Suspending Offshore Debt Payments
DJ
Hong Kong and China stocks rebound; weak data, sliding yuan cap gains

11/01/2022 | 12:59am EDT
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Tuesday, after hitting a 13-year low in the previous session, while China shares also rose but gains were capped by weak factory activity and property sales data, and a sliding yuan.

** The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.4% by the lunch break, while the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.6%.

** China's benchmark CSI300 Index, which hit a 3-1/2-year low on Monday, rose 1.5%. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.9%.

** The Hong Kong market rebound comes amid signs of bargaing hunting. The southbound Stock Connect, which channels Chinese money into Hong Kong, witnessed monthly net inflows exceeding $12 billion in October, the biggest since early 2021.

** Yuan Yuwei, hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management, said with many stocks trading at historically low levels, an accelerated decline is not likely.

** But sentiment was curbed by a private-sector survey showing China's factory activity weakened in October.

** "We think the economy will continue to struggle in the near-term amid the deepening global downturn and ongoing property sector woes," Capital Economics wrote in a note to clients.

** Also curbing risk appetite, China's yuan hit a near 15-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central bank fixed the official guidance rate at its lowest level since the global financial crisis of 2008.

** The rebound is relatively weak in property shares , as the sector's woes continue.

** China's property market continued its slump in October, with private data showing home prices and sales falling, suggesting lacklustre sentiment and a bleak outlook amid strict COVID curbs.

** Shanghai-based property developer CIFI Holdings said it had suspended paymentson all of its offshore debt after it failed to reach an agreement with creditors to which it owes payments of $414 million.

** In China, most sectors rose, but defence stocks fell following recent strength. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
