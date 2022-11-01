Hong Kong and China stocks rebound; weak data, sliding yuan cap gains

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Tuesday,
after hitting a 13-year low in the previous session, while China
shares also rose but gains were capped by weak factory activity
and property sales data, and a sliding yuan.
** The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.4% by the lunch
break, while the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.6%.
** China's benchmark CSI300 Index, which hit a
3-1/2-year low on Monday, rose 1.5%. The Shanghai Composite
Index was up 0.9%.
** The Hong Kong market rebound comes amid signs of bargaing
hunting. The southbound Stock Connect, which channels Chinese
money into Hong Kong, witnessed monthly net inflows exceeding
$12 billion in October, the biggest since early 2021.
** Yuan Yuwei, hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset
Management, said with many stocks trading at historically low
levels, an accelerated decline is not likely.
** But sentiment was curbed by a private-sector survey
showing China's factory activity weakened in October.
** "We think the economy will continue to struggle in the
near-term amid the deepening global downturn and ongoing
property sector woes," Capital Economics wrote in a note to
clients.
** Also curbing risk appetite, China's yuan hit a near
15-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central
bank fixed the official guidance rate at its lowest level since
the global financial crisis of 2008.
** The rebound is relatively weak in property shares
, as the sector's woes continue.
** China's property market continued its slump in October,
with private data showing home prices and sales falling,
suggesting lacklustre sentiment and a bleak outlook amid strict
COVID curbs.
** Shanghai-based property developer CIFI Holdings
said it had suspended paymentson all of its offshore debt after
it failed to reach an agreement with creditors to which it owes
payments of $414 million.
** In China, most sectors rose, but defence stocks
fell following recent strength.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)