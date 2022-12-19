Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    884   KYG2140A1076

CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.

(884)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  10:59 2022-12-19 pm EST
1.130 HKD   -15.04%
12/19China stocks fall as COVID surge rattles investors
RE
12/19Two Chinese property developers to raise funds via discounted share sales
RE
12/13CIFI to Sell Stake in Unit for HKD 2.55b as Woes Deepen
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Two Chinese property developers to raise funds via discounted share sales

12/19/2022 | 10:30pm EST
Man and a child walk by a construction site under property developer CIFI Holdings in Wuhan

HONG KONG (Reuters) - CIFI Holdings on Tuesday became the latest Chinese property developer to raise funds by selling new shares at discounted prices, while Agile Group announced its second such capital raising since November.

After a raft of government measures supported their share prices, a number of developers including heavyweights like Country Garden have since November turned to top-up share placements.

The method, in which a controlling shareholder sells existing shares and then the company issues the same amount of new shares to them, allows funds to be raised without any large dilution in stake for the controlling shareholder.

Shanghai-based CIFI, which is undergoing an offshore debt restructuring, said it would raise HK$957.6 million ($123 million) by selling shares at HK$1.14 apiece, a 14% discount to Monday's closing price.

Guangzhou-based Agile said it would raise HK$617.2 million ($79.3 million) by selling shares at HK$2.32 apiece, a 17.4% discount to Monday's closing price. It is the second top-up placement for Agile since November when it raised HK$783 million.

The companies, which saw their shares slide in line with the discounted share sale prices, said they would use the proceeds to repay existing debt.

China's property sector has over the past one and a half- years been grappling with a severe debt crisis - initially triggered by government moves to rein in ballooning debt - with many developers defaulting as they struggle to sell apartments and raise funds.

($1 = 7.7837 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -16.73% 2.34 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD. -15.04% 1.13 Delayed Quote.-69.40%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. -6.78% 2.75 Delayed Quote.-58.82%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 0.00% 113 Real-time Quote.18.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 87 785 M 12 579 M 12 579 M
Net income 2022 4 698 M 673 M 673 M
Net Debt 2022 73 596 M 10 546 M 10 546 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,24x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 11 294 M 1 618 M 1 618 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 25 785
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1,19 CNY
Average target price 1,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Yang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Zhong Lin Chairman
Feng Liu General Manager-Operation Center
Tao Yuan Pan Vice President & GM-Investment Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.-69.40%1 678
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.10%39 125
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.60%32 933
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.14.57%29 737
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.50%27 507
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.71%21 165