CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : 2021 IFRS standalone financial statements - independent auditor's report

This is an English translation of the Independent Auditor's Report on the 2021 financial statements of CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt. issued in Hungarian. If there are any differences, the Hungarian language original prevails. This report should be read in conjunction with the complete statutory financial statements it refers to. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Shareholders of CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt. Report on the audit of the financial statements Opinion We have audited the accompanying 2021 financial statements of CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt. ("the Company") CIG_Pannonia-IFRS_beszamolo_uzleti_2022-EGYEDI-HUN-210x297-20220318-2.xhtmll1 attached in a digital file, which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021 - showing a balance sheet total of HUF 123,164,452 thousand and a total comprehensive income for the year of HUF 1,030,927 thousand loss-, the related statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2021 and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the financial year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ("EU IFRSs") and has been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the supplementary requirements of Act C of 2000 on Accounting ("Hungarian Accounting Law") relevant for financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Hungarian National Standards on Auditing ("HNSA") and with applicable laws and regulations in force in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities (Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the applicable laws of Hungary, with the Hungarian Chamber of Auditors' Rules on ethics and professional conduct of auditors and on disciplinary process and, as well as with respect to issues not covered by these Rules, with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International 1 digital identification of the above-mentioned CIG_Pannonia-IFRS_beszamolo_uzleti_2022-EGYEDI-HUN-210x297-20220318-2.xhtml financial statements with the SHA 256 HASH algorithm: 01aeebdfcc86c2d04a69946bc402f3db2a637ad9b005913855ecb08b6707b5e3 1 This is an English translation of the Independent Auditor's Report on the 2021 financial statements of CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt. issued in Hungarian. If there are any differences, the Hungarian language original prevails. This report should be read in conjunction with the complete statutory financial statements it refers to. Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (the IESBA Code) and we also comply with further ethical requirements set out in these. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Key Audit Matters Diligences performed in relation to the Key Audit Matters Calculation requirements regulationsof inthe line solvency capital with Solvency 2 Insurance companies are required to calculate their solvency capital and fulfil their regulatory reporting obligations on their solvency capital adequacy based on Solvency 2 regulations. In Note 7 Capital adequacy of the notes to the financial statements the Company discloses its solvency capital position in accordance with the Solvency 2 regulations. The calculation of the solvency capital under Solvency 2 regulations is complex and involves several future assumptions and requires a significant degree of judgement determining the best estimate insurance liabilities, as the liabilities are based on their best estimate and investments are valued at their fair value. We therefore consider this as a key audit matter. We assessed the applied standard formula methodology, models and assumptions used in the management estimate and due to the high complexity and specifics of the calculation we involved actuarial specialists. We performed completeness check on the contractual data used and checked the mathematical accuracy of the calculation. We checked the calculations on selected samples used by management for the calculation of the best estimate to assess if cash-flow projections took into account all of the necessary cash-in and out-flows required to settle the future insurance and reinsurance obligations. We also assessed the appropriateness and completeness of the Company's disclosures included in Note 7 Capital adequacy to the financial statements. Valuation of life insurance technical provisions Diligences performed in relation to the Key Audit Matters Valuation of life technical insurance provisions involves a significant degree of assumptions and complex judgments particularly future investment yields, mortality, morbidity, longevity and the frequency and ultimate cost of claims assumptions. The life insurance technical provisions in Note 3.4.4 Valuation of insurance technical liabilities, Note 36 Technical provisions and re-insurer's share thereof and Note 38 Unit- linked provisions of the financial statements represent more than We understood and tested the policies and controls underlying the life insurance technical provisioning process. We involved actuarial specialist in understanding the methodologies, models, and assumptions used by the company for the calculation of life insurance technical provisions. We evaluated and tested the methodologies, models and actuarial assumptions by comparing them to the underlying in-force insurance policies and to the valuation practice of the company to assess their consistent application. Our 2 This is an English translation of the Independent Auditor's Report on the 2021 financial statements of CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt. issued in Hungarian. If there are any differences, the Hungarian language original prevails. This report should be read in conjunction with the complete statutory financial statements it refers to. 82% of the total assets of the Company as at 31 December 2021. Range of methods, including actuarial and statistical projections, are used to determine these provisions. Underlying these methods there are various explicit or implicit assumptions (such as ultimate loss ratio, lapse ratios, future investments yields, mortality, morbidity, longevity, and the frequency of claims assumptions), which led us together with the relative size of these life insurance technical provisions to the total assets to consider this as a key audit matter. audit procedures also included assessing the Company's methodology for calculation the insurance liability adequacy tests and analysing annual movements in life insurance technical provisions. We assessed whether the annual movements in life insurance technical provisions are in line with our understanding of developments in the Company's business, the market benchmarks and changes in the assumptions. We also tested the underlying data used for the calculation of life insurance technical provisions to the source documentation on a sample basis. We checked the mathematical accuracy of calculations on selected samples of contracts or lines of business. We also assessed the appropriateness and completeness of the Company's disclosures included in Note 3.4.4 Valuation of insurance technical liabilities, Note 36 Technical provisions and re-insurer's share thereof and Note 38 Unit-linked provisions of the financial statements. Other matters The management of the Company is responsible for the implementation of the Commission Regulation (EU) 2019/815. (17 December 2018) ("ESEF Regulation") for the presentation of financial statements in a format that complies with the requirements set out in Article 3. Our audit covered the human readable content of the digital file containing the financial statements, which is electronically identified in our report, however the scope of our audit did cover the overall validation of this file, accordingly, we do not express an opinion on the compliance of the digitalized information with the requirements of ESEF Regulation in all material respects. Other information: business report Other information consists of the 2021 business report of the Company. Management is responsible for the preparation of the business report in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the business report. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the business report and, in doing so, consider whether the business report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated and the business report has been prepared in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the business report should include the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and we are required to confirm also whether the 3 This is an English translation of the Independent Auditor's Report on the 2021 financial statements of CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt. issued in Hungarian. If there are any differences, the Hungarian language original prevails. This report should be read in conjunction with the complete statutory financial statements it refers to. information prescribed in Subsection (2) a)- d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law have been made available. In our opinion, the business report of the Company, including the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law for 2021 is consistent, in all material respects, with the 2021 financial statements of the Company and the relevant requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law. Since no other legal regulations prescribe for the Company further requirements with regards to its business report, we do not express opinion in this regard. We also confirm that the Company have made available the information required according to Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law. Further to the above, based on the knowledge we have obtained about the Company and its environment in the course of the audit we are required to report whether we have identified any material misstatement in the business report, and if so, the nature of the misstatement in question. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with EU IFRSs and the supplementary requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law relevant for financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: 4 This is an English translation of the Independent Auditor's Report on the 2021 financial statements of CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt. issued in Hungarian. If there are any differences, the Hungarian language original prevails. This report should be read in conjunction with the complete statutory financial statements it refers to. • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements Reporting requirements on content of auditor's report in compliance with Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014: • We were appointed as statutory auditor by the General Assembly of Shareholders of the Company on 19 April 2021. Our engagement is uninterrupted since this date. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

