Announcement of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. on the procedure for the payment of dividends due for the result of the 2023 business year CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby records that based on the resolution 4/2024 (IV.18.) of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 18, the gross amount of the dividend due to the operating result for 2023 for one CIG Pannonia ordinary share (ISIN ID: HU0000180112) is HUF 33, ie thirty-three Hungarian Forints. The dividend will be paid on May 24, 2024 (E day). In connection with the payment of dividends the company orders ownership identification from KELER Central Depository Ltd. (KELER Ltd., Agent) with a closing date of May 16, 2024 (E-5 business day). A Shareholder who is a shareholder of CIG Pannonia on the closing date of the ownership identification and has applied for entry in the Company's share register is entitled to dividends. Shareholders may claim the dividend due to the result of the business year 2023 during the limitation period (5 years) specified in the Civil Code from the starting date of the dividend payment. The Dividend thus claimed shall be paid by the Agent by 7 June 2029 on the basis of claims received by 31 May 2029. From 24 May 2024, the calculated net dividend will be paid by transfer to the client accounts belonging to the securities accounts kept with the securities account managers. The transfer can only be executed if the securities account manager has sent the data concerning the shareholder and necessary for the payment to the Company's agent anticipating in the dividend payment, KELER Zrt. in the required format and in full. The Company and KELER Zrt. shall not be liable for any delay resulting from the incomplete or incorrect provision of data by securities account managers and the time-consuming processing of the data. We therefore call on the attention of our shareholders to check that all the information needed to pay the dividend is available to their account manager, and to draw the attention of their account manager to the submission of their data during the ownership identification. If the data on the shareholder required for payment are not reported to KELER Zrt. By the securities account manager at the same time as the ownership identification, the Company and the Agent shall pay the dividend as specified below. We would like to draw the attention of our shareholders to the fact that the Company pays dividends to those shareholders who meet the conditions listed below: the shareholder and the shareholder's proxy specified in Section 151 of the CXX of 2001 Act on the Capital Market (Tpt.) have been entered in the Company's share register.

the data required for the calculation of dividends are available to the Company and KELER Zrt. The data is provided to KELER Zrt. by the shareholders' securities account managers during the ownership identification ordered on May 16, 2024 as the record date, and during the declaration of the dividend claim at a later date.

Payment process, data required for payment / taxation: Data required for payment in the case of resident individuals: name, date of birth, tax identification number, shareholder's address. Dividends paid on shares issued by listed companies under the applicable legislation are subject to a 15% tax rate in the case of a private shareholder. Data required for non-residentindividuals: (if the Securities Account Manager has provided a code referring to a foreign individual during the ownership identification) name, date of birth, place of birth, passport number or tax identification mark issued by the Hungarian tax authority, the gender, citizenship and residence address of the shareholder and, if you have one, address in Hungary (place of residence). An additional condition is that the country code must contain a country code other than "HU" but existing according to the ISO standard, and must have either a tax identification number or a passport number in the field indicating it. We would like to draw the attention of securities account managers to the fact that we can only accept a residence certificate issued by a foreign tax authority for the 2023 tax year. The certificate is an English copy of a document issued by a foreign tax authority, a professional translation into Hungarian, or a copy of one of these. If the existence of a beneficiary's declaration is also required on the basis of the double taxation agreement, it must also be certified by a document with a Hungarian translation. The beneficiary's statement can, of course, also be made in Hungarian. In the event that neither the certificate of residence nor the indication for its subsequent replacement is received by KELER Zrt. By E-5 working day, the dividend will be paid with a deduction of 15% personal income tax. In the case of shares held in the Permanent Investment Account by resident and non-resident individuals, the dividend is paid without deducting tax (personal income tax) PIT Act 67 / B (6) (c). The securities account manager is obliged to provide KELER Zrt., the agent involved in the payment of dividends with the information that the shares are in the Permanent Investment Account (term register) at the same time as the declaration of the dividend claim. If the securities account manager fails to do so, the dividend will be paid net of 15% personal income tax. For legal entities: the company name, registered office, tax number and, in the case of an investment fund, the registration number are required1. The country code in the title must contain a country code other than "HU" but existing according to the ISO standard. 1 An investment fund is a shareholder if it has been assigned a domestic legal entity code by its Securities Account Manager during the ownership matching process and if it has a name, address and registration number issued by the MNB (or its predecessor) in the relevant fields. Municipality is a shareholder if its Securities Account Manager has provided it with a municipality reference code in the ownership matching process and if it has a name and address in the relevant fields. Given that not all municipalities have a tax number, the tax number field is optional. Other legal entity is a shareholder if its Securities Account Manager has assigned a domestic legal entity code during the ownership matching process and if it has a name, address and tax number in the relevant fields. Other legal entity is a shareholder if its Securities Account Manager has assigned it a domestic legal entity code during the ownership matching process and

In the case of nominee shareholders (nominee): according to the Capital Market Act, the payment of dividends is also made on the basis of the ownership identification ordered for this purpose. As a general rule, 15% personal income tax is deducted from dividend income paid to shareholders' nominees. If the nominee manager of the shareholder's nominee indicates in the ownership correspondence how many shares of the total shares represented by the shareholder's nominee are owned by legal entity shareholders (non-individuals) and how many shares are held by private shareholders then the dividend will be paid using the tax corresponding to the indicated shareholder categories. No tax will be deducted on dividends payable on shares held by shareholders of a legal entity. 15% personal income tax is deducted on dividends payable on shares owned by private shareholders. If the share represented by the shareholder's nominee is owned by a foreign private shareholder who wishes to receive the dividend using the reduced tax deduction rate, it must be reported separately in the ownerships identification and proceed as described in the paragraph starting with "Data required for non-resident individuals". We draw the attention of the shareholders' nominee to the fact that the Company and the Agent, on the basis of the information provided in the shareholder identification, fulfill the tax deduction and declaration obligation in the manner prescribed by law. As the taxation of dividends paid to legal entities and individuals differs, damages due to possible incorrect information provided by the shareholder's nominee (eg tax consequences) are borne by the shareholder's nominee. If the shareholder's nominee does not provide the details of the final investor specified in the category of domestic individuals, the dividend payment may not be made. *** The dividend, as set out above, will be paid by bank transfer from 24 May 2024 according to the cash account declared by the securities account manager, if the securities account manager has sent the necessary data on the shareholder to KELER Zrt. in full in the prescribed format. The Company and the Agent shall not be liable for any delays resulting from the late, incomplete or incorrect provision of data by the securities account managers and the time required to process the data. If the missing or corrected data is subsequently reported to KELER Zrt. by the securities account manager (beyond E-4 business days), the dividend will be transferred by the 5th business day of the month following the notification. If the dividend is received after the 24th day of May 2024, neither CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. nor KELER Zrt. will be liable to pay interest. The Company and the Agent shall calculate and pay the net dividend to its shareholders in accordance with the applicable law. In the case of a private shareholder, the Trustee shall transfer the amount of the dividend reduced by personal income tax to the account of the securities account manager or if it has a name, address and tax number in the relevant fields. A foreign legal entity is a shareholder if its Securities Account Holder has provided it with a foreign legal entity code during the ownership matching process and if it has a name, address and tax identification number in the relevant fields.