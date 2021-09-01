CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION about the subsidiary involved in the consolidation

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (headquarters: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that on the basis of the previously announced transparent relaunch of the activities of CIG Pannonia First Hungarian General Insurance Plc. (EMABIT) with the need for economic growth and incorporating its necessary elements, and also on the basis of the growth strategy of the Company (Growth Strategy), containing development directions and goals, narrowed down to organic growth aims, EMABIT started its operation on September 1, 2021.



At the beginning, focusing on the needs of the domestic market, EMABIT sells non-life insurance products to corporate customers, which ensure rapid market entry, in such way starting to build a composite product portfolio and creating the stable foundations for economic growth. Thus, in the first period, it offers liability insurance, property insurance and casco fleet insurance products, but following the steps set out in the Growth Strategy, it is planned that next year offers for the retail segment will also be part of the portfolio.



EMABIT prioritises the need for a stable reinsurance background in connection with the start-up and the transparent expansion of the emerging operating model, thus cooperates with internationally weighted, professional and suitably qualified reinsurers in the reinsurance panel. The cooperating partner of EMABIT's claims settlement area through outsourcing will be DEKRA Expert Ltd. (registered office: 1134 Budapest, Róbert Károly krt. 70-74., company registration nr.: 01-09-566677) which has a national network and decades of experience.



Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:04 UTC.