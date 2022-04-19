Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIGPANNONIA   HU0000180112

CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT

(CIGPANNONIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  04-13
325.00 HUF   +2.52%
02:04pCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Pannónia life insurance plc. resolutions of the general meeting on items on the agenda of the annual general meeting
PU
10:04aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Pannonia Life Insurance Plc - Closing of the business year 2021
PU
07:34aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : CEO's presentation for the General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION disclosure of the CEO's presentation at the Company's Annual General Meeting

04/19/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CIG PANNONIA LIFE INSURANCE PLC. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors and the public that the attached CEO presentation was presented at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Annex: "General Assembly, CEO Report 19.04.2022"

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 18:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT
02:04pCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Pannónia life insurance plc. resolutions of the general meeti..
PU
10:04aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Pannonia Life Insurance Plc - Closing of the business year 20..
PU
07:34aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : CEO's presentation for the General Meeting
PU
07:24aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Annual General Meeting - Resolutions
PU
04/14CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION about the subsidiary involved in th..
PU
04/11CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : OTHER INFORMATION on notified changes in voting shares below ..
PU
03/29CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : 2021 IFRS standalone financial statements - independent audit..
PU
03/29CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : 2021 IFRS consolidated financial statements - independent aud..
PU
03/29CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Independent Auditor's Report
PU
03/29CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Report by the Supervisory Board of CIG Pannonia Life Insuranc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 536 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2021 1 675 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
Net cash 2021 928 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 535 M 88,0 M 88,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT
Duration : Period :
CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 325,00 HUF
Average target price 355,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 9,23%
Managers and Directors
István Fedák Co-Chief Executive Officer
Zoltán Polányi Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Tóth Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katalin Halász Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT-16.13%88
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY2.05%133 288
AIA GROUP LIMITED1.97%122 987
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-5.88%97 161
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.67%33 806
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-18.99%30 783