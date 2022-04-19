CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION disclosure of the CEO's presentation at the Company's Annual General Meeting

CIG PANNONIA LIFE INSURANCE PLC. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors and the public that the attached CEO presentation was presented at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.



Annex: "General Assembly, CEO Report 19.04.2022"



Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.