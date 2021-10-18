Log in
CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION on the decrease of the number of voting shares in accordance with the Capital Markets Act to the extent specified in Section 61 (1) and (3)

10/18/2021
CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors and the capital market participants that based on the notification made to the Company on October 18, 2021 by VINTON Vagyonkezelő Kft. (registered office: 1118 Budapest, Szüret utca 15., company registration number: 01 09 063682) (VINTON), VINTON - in the process of the recently closed public takeover bid and in accordance with the conditions specified therein - sold 11,140,311 CIG Pannonia shares (ISIN: HU0000180112) representing the 11.79% ownership share of the Company.

As a result of the transaction that was closed today, the number of voting shares directly owned by VINTON decreased from 11,140,311 to 0 and thus represents 0% of the total number of shares issued.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 32 743 M 106 M 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT
Duration : Period :
CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 348,50 HUF
Average target price 355,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 1,87%
Managers and Directors
István Fedák Co-Chief Executive Officer
Zoltán Polányi Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Tóth Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katalin Halász Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT2.80%106
AIA GROUP LIMITED-7.58%136 197
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-19.77%101 419
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-39.53%84 651
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-25.00%30 636
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.30%30 543