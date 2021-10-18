CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION on the decrease of the number of voting shares in accordance with the Capital Markets Act to the extent specified in Section 61 (1) and (3)

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors and the capital market participants that based on the notification made to the Company on October 18, 2021 by VINTON Vagyonkezelő Kft. (registered office: 1118 Budapest, Szüret utca 15., company registration number: 01 09 063682) (VINTON), VINTON - in the process of the recently closed public takeover bid and in accordance with the conditions specified therein - sold 11,140,311 CIG Pannonia shares (ISIN: HU0000180112) representing the 11.79% ownership share of the Company.

As a result of the transaction that was closed today, the number of voting shares directly owned by VINTON decreased from 11,140,311 to 0 and thus represents 0% of the total number of shares issued.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.