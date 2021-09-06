Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt
  News
  Summary
    CIGPANNONIA   HU0000180112

CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT

(CIGPANNONIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION on the modification of a mandatory public takeover bid

09/06/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Public Limited Company (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857 - (Company or Target Company) in accordance with the request of HUNGARIKUM Biztosítási Alkusz Ltd. (registered office: H-8086 Felcsút, Fő utca 65., company registration nr.: 07 09 028910, tax ID nr.: 13010133-4-07, acting on its behalf: Erik Keszthelyi, managing director) and MKB Bank Public Limited Company (registered office: H- 1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38., company registration nr.: 01-10-040952, tax ID nr.: 10011922-4-44) as the operating company, dated today, namely September 6, 2021, hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that the mandatory public takeover bid submitted on June 18, 2021 for the purchase of the ordinary registered shares of the Company (ISIN number: HU0000180112) with a nominal value of HUF 33,-Ft (i.e. HUF 30,-) each, issued to all shareholders of the Company has been amended by the National Bank of Hungary (the 'Supervisory Authority') with regard to the deficiency order N-KE-III-276/2021 and has been submitted to the Supervisory Authority for approval.

The takeover bid has not yet been approved by the Supervisory Authority and the approval procedure is currently ongoing.

The modified mandatory takeover bid and the operating plan and report on the acquirer's economic activity is disclosed in the attached document.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 30 562 M 104 M 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT
Duration : Period :
CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 324,00 HUF
Average target price 355,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 9,57%
Managers and Directors
István Fedák Co-Chief Executive Officer
Zoltán Polányi Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Tóth Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katalin Halász Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT-4.42%104
AIA GROUP LIMITED-2.42%143 922
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-21.29%99 871
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-36.47%85 774
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.39%33 477
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-27.58%29 489