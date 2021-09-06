CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION on the modification of a mandatory public takeover bid

The Board of Directors of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Public Limited Company (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857 - (Company or Target Company) in accordance with the request of HUNGARIKUM Biztosítási Alkusz Ltd. (registered office: H-8086 Felcsút, Fő utca 65., company registration nr.: 07 09 028910, tax ID nr.: 13010133-4-07, acting on its behalf: Erik Keszthelyi, managing director) and MKB Bank Public Limited Company (registered office: H- 1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38., company registration nr.: 01-10-040952, tax ID nr.: 10011922-4-44) as the operating company, dated today, namely September 6, 2021, hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that the mandatory public takeover bid submitted on June 18, 2021 for the purchase of the ordinary registered shares of the Company (ISIN number: HU0000180112) with a nominal value of HUF 33,-Ft (i.e. HUF 30,-) each, issued to all shareholders of the Company has been amended by the National Bank of Hungary (the 'Supervisory Authority') with regard to the deficiency order N-KE-III-276/2021 and has been submitted to the Supervisory Authority for approval.



The takeover bid has not yet been approved by the Supervisory Authority and the approval procedure is currently ongoing.



The modified mandatory takeover bid and the operating plan and report on the acquirer's economic activity is disclosed in the attached document.



Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 17:11:08 UTC.