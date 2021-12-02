CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION on the provision of group life and accident insurance services

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that it became the winning bidder in the public procurement procedure announced by Magyar Posta cPlc. as a contracting entity in the field of "Insurance Services 2021" for group life and accident insurance with a 111,914,254 HUF / Year best valid offer for the annual insurance service fee. The number of insured persons is 26,674.



Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.