CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Event calendar of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc for the year 2023
Event calendar regarding the business year 2023:
Date
February 28, 2023
March 17, 2023
Event
Annual report of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. quarterly results, Q1-Q4 2022
Publication of the announcement of the General Meeting
April 19, 2023
Annual General Meeting
May 30, 2023
Quarterly report, Q1 2023
August 29, 2023
Quarterly report, Q1-Q2 2023
November 29, 2023
Quarterly report, Q1-Q3 2023
The dates indicated in the table are subject to change.
Disclaimer
CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 16:20:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT
Sales 2022
-
-
-
Net income 2022
1 560 M
4,16 M
4,16 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
14,0x
Yield 2022
4,45%
Capitalization
22 361 M
59,6 M
59,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
-
Nbr of Employees
191
Free-Float
100%
