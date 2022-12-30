Advanced search
    CIGPANNONIA   HU0000180112

CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT

(CIGPANNONIA)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
238.00 HUF   -0.42%
11:21aCig Pannónia Életbiztosító : Event calendar of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc for the year 2023
PU
12/22Cig Pannónia Életbiztosító : Information on the completion of the ex-officio target and ex-post inspections carried out by the MNB
PU
12/15Cig Pannónia Életbiztosító : EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION on the conclusion of a strategic agreement
PU
CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Event calendar of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc for the year 2023

12/30/2022 | 11:21am EST
Event calendar regarding the business year 2023:

Date

February 28, 2023

March 17, 2023

Event

Annual report of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. quarterly results, Q1-Q4 2022

Publication of the announcement of the General Meeting

April 19, 2023

Annual General Meeting

May 30, 2023

Quarterly report, Q1 2023

August 29, 2023

Quarterly report, Q1-Q2 2023

November 29, 2023

Quarterly report, Q1-Q3 2023

The dates indicated in the table are subject to change.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 16:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 1 560 M 4,16 M 4,16 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 4,45%
Capitalization 22 361 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
István Fedák Co-Chief Executive Officer
Zoltán Polányi Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Tóth Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katalin Halász Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT-38.58%60
AIA GROUP LIMITED8.27%128 050
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-9.71%127 140
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED1.08%122 291
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.98%29 570
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.49%29 216