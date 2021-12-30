CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Event calendar regarding the business year 2022
Event calendar regarding the business year 2022:
Date
February 23, 2022
March 18, 2022
April 19, 2022
May 17, 2022
August 16, 2022
Event
Annual report of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. quarterly results, Q1-Q4 2021
Publication of the announcement of the General Meeting
Annual General Meeting
Quarterly report, Q1 2022
Quarterly report, Q1-Q2 2022
November 15, 2022 Quarterly report, Q1-Q3 2022
The dates indicated in the table are subject to change.
The Company does not hold a press conference to present the Annual Report.
Disclaimer
CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 10:56:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
