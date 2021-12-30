Log in
    CIGPANNONIA   HU0000180112

CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT

(CIGPANNONIA)
  Report
CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Event calendar regarding the business year 2022

12/30/2021 | 05:57am EST
Event calendar regarding the business year 2022:

Date

February 23, 2022

March 18, 2022

April 19, 2022

May 17, 2022

August 16, 2022

Event

Annual report of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. quarterly results, Q1-Q4 2021

Publication of the announcement of the General Meeting

Annual General Meeting

Quarterly report, Q1 2022

Quarterly report, Q1-Q2 2022

November 15, 2022 Quarterly report, Q1-Q3 2022

The dates indicated in the table are subject to change.

The Company does not hold a press conference to present the Annual Report.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 10:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
