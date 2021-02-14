CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Extraordinary announcement on how to obtain support

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (Registered seat: Könyves Kálmán bld. 11, 'B' building H- 1097 Budapest; Company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857) (the 'Company') hereby notifies its Shareholders and the capital market participants that the the National Research, Development and Innovation Office (Supporting) issued an eligible professional opinion, on the basis of which the Company receives HUF 799,977,189 in support in the field of 'Development of personalizable insurance products with the help of artificial intelligence'.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Board of Directors