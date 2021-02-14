Log in
CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt

CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT

(CIGPANNONIA)
Company 
Official Publications

CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Extraordinary announcement on how to obtain support

02/14/2021 | 01:29pm EST
CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (Registered seat: Könyves Kálmán bld. 11, 'B' building H- 1097 Budapest; Company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857) (the 'Company') hereby notifies its Shareholders and the capital market participants that the the National Research, Development and Innovation Office (Supporting) issued an eligible professional opinion, on the basis of which the Company receives HUF 799,977,189 in support in the field of 'Development of personalizable insurance products with the help of artificial intelligence'.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Board of Directors

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 13 February 2021


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 29 049 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
Net income 2019 -635 M -2,15 M -2,15 M
Net cash 2019 927 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
P/E ratio 2019 -27,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 29 462 M 99,5 M 99,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 315,00 HUF
Last Close Price 312,00 HUF
Spread / Highest target 0,96%
Spread / Average Target 0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,96%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
István Fedák Chief Executive Officer
Miklós Barta Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Director
Maria Kiraly Chairman
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lászlo Wiand Head-Information Technology Department
