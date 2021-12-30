CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Extraordinary information on the introduction of a new home insurance product

CIG PANNONIA LIFE INSURANCE PLC. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that its 100% subsidiary, CIG Pannonia First Hungarian General Insurance cPlc. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán krt. 11.B; company registration nr.: 01 10 046150) is expected to introduce a new home insurance product from January 2022 in the framework of outsourcing cooperation, with which the CIG Pannonia Group will further expand the scope of its non-life insurance.

The Company recalls that this agreement and the legal relationships arising from it are an integral part of the long-term business strategy announced in July, which aims to ensure vigorous and dynamic development and increase market share.



Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.