EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

LONG TERM BUSINESS COOPERATION

CIG PANNONIA LIFE INSURANCE PLC. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves

Kálmán körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors and the public, that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary CIG Pannónia First Hungarian General Insurance Company Zrt. (collectively: CIG Pannónia Group) have entered into a 3+3 year framework agreement with VISTA Utazási Irodák Kft. (registered office: 1061 Budapest, Andrássy út 1. Cg.: 01-09-067990) as a major player in the Hungarian tourism market. The framework agreement sets out the framework conditions for the parties' business cooperation for a longer period and the basic requirements of their partnership.

Based on the long-term cooperation, VISTA Utazási Kft. undertook, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out therein, and unless otherwise agreed, to use, make available to its customers and broker (sell) exclusively the products of CIG Pannónia Group for all its channels (including, for example, its website) in the life and non-life insurance (including, but not limited to, travel and travel insurance) sectors.

The establishment of the framework agreement is expected to create the long-term conditions for the parties to make the most of the synergies of their cooperation with the travel agency, to which end the parties have undertaken to establish a dedicated cooperation agreement(s) in a regulated form and manner, setting out the precise details, modalities, financial terms, rights and obligations of their cooperation.

The Company recalls that the cornerstone of its Growth Strategy announced1 in July 2021 was to become a reliable, dominant and stable insurer with a portfolio of both life and non-life product products over the next five years. A key element in achieving this goal is the long-term cooperation resulting from the framework agreement just published.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Managing Board

1https://bet.hu/site/newkib/en/2021.07./Creating_and_Adopting_a_Strategy_128587253

1