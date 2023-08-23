OTHER INFORMATION

on notified changes in voting shares below the threshold

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán

körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that based on the data of the shareholder notification containing the itemised statement received by our Company, it should be noted - not subject to notification and publication requirements - that Hungarikum Biztosítási Alkusz Zrt.1 (registered office: 8086 Felcsút, Fő utca 65.) on over the counter (OTC) transactions has purchased additional CIG Pannónia shares - a total of 300 000 pieces - in addition to those previously announced.

Overall, after the settlement of the transactions, Hungarikum Biztosítási Alkusz Zrt. the number of shares in the company changes to 55,460,487, which means that the proportion of shares with voting rights changes to 58.73%.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Managing Board

1https://www.bet.hu/newkibdata/128915764/HUN_r%C3%A9szesed%C3%A9s_20230627_EN.pdf

