CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Other Information on notified changes in voting shares below the threshold

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán

körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that based on the data of the shareholder notification containing the itemised statement received by our Company, it should be noted - not subject to notification and publication requirements - that Hungarikum Biztosítási Alkusz Kft. (registered office: 8086 Felcsút, Fő utca 65.) has purchased additional CIG Pannónia shares in addition to those previously announced1.

In total, the number of shares held by Hungarikum Biztosítási Alkusz Kft. in the Company changed to 54.298.808 thereby the proportion of its voting shares changed to 57,50 %.

