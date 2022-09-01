Log in
    CIGPANNONIA   HU0000180112

CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT

(CIGPANNONIA)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
296.00 HUF   +2.07%
CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Other Information on notified changes in voting shares below the threshold

09/01/2022
OTHER INFORMATION

on notified changes in voting shares below the threshold

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán

körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that based on the data of the shareholder notification containing the itemised statement received by our Company, it should be noted - not subject to notification and publication requirements - that Hungarikum Biztosítási Alkusz Kft. (registered office: 8086 Felcsút, Fő utca 65.) has purchased additional CIG Pannónia shares in addition to those previously announced1.

In total, the number of shares held by Hungarikum Biztosítási Alkusz Kft. in the Company changed to 54.298.808 thereby the proportion of its voting shares changed to 57,50 %.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Managing Board

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

1

https://bet.hu/site/newkib/en/2022.04./OTHER_INFORMATION_on_notified_changes_in_voting_shares_below_the_threshold _128705968

1

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:00:02 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 1 599 M 4,01 M 4,01 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 27 998 M 70,2 M 70,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT
Duration : Period :
CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 298,00 HUF
Average target price 410,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
István Fedák Co-Chief Executive Officer
Zoltán Polányi Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Tóth Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katalin Halász Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT-23.61%70
AIA GROUP LIMITED-3.37%115 459
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-17.45%111 806
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-12.69%103 476
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-22.68%26 723
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.77%25 272