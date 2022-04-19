CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : PANNÓNIA LIFE INSURANCE PLC. RESOLUTIONS OF THE GENERAL MEETING ON ITEMS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The General Meeting resolves to amend the Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Board to read as follows in paragraph 2 on page 3: "The Supervisory Board shall, as a general rule, hold its meetings on the days specified in the annual work plan. In order to ensure flexibility and the smooth performance of tasks aligned with and related to those of the other bodies of the Company, the schedule of meetings may be set only on a monthly basis, in which case the specific dates of each meeting of the Board shall be fixed in coordination with the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company responsible for Corporate Governance and Prudential Compliance. If it is necessary to convene a meeting of the Supervisory Board in addition to those provided for in the work plan, it shall be convened by the Chairman. The Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Corporate Governance and Prudential Compliance shall be responsible for the technical management of the convening of the meeting, as indicated by the Chairman. The meeting shall, as a general rule, be convened by the person appointed by the Chairman, by sending a password-protected e-mail message electronically 5 calendar days before the meeting. The message shall be accompanied by the proposals. The annexes shall be delivered to the members by uploading them to the repository, allocated to the members of the body. The notification message shall include the agenda, venue, date and time of the meeting and the place and fact of access to the proposals. Any member of the Supervisory Board may request a meeting of the Supervisory Board, stating the purpose and the reason, in writing to the Chairman, who shall, within 8 days of receipt of the request, arrange, in consultation with the person appointed by the Chairman, for the meeting of the Supervisory Board to be convened within 30 days. If the Chairman does not comply with the request, the member shall be entitled to convene the meeting themselves."