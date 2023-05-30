CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. - Quarterly Report Q1 2023

Summary

Preamble

The Issuer would like to draw the attention of Shareholders and other capital market actors to the fact that this is the first report prepared in accordance with IFRS 17, which is based on a different logic and methodology than previous periodic reports, and therefore the understanding and analysis of the facts, data and information in the report published in light of these rules requires knowledge of the regulatory logic.

Our company, as a premium category issuer of the Budapest Stock Exchange, due to this new content, intends to formulate all relevant information in an objective manner in the summary, which helps to assess the Issuer through the eyes of investors, and tries to present the accounting differences caused by the deviation from the previous accounting principles in their full context, and with explanations. In order to fully understand the new assessment - in our opinion - needs to be analyzed for several periods, since the review of the Issuer's business performance at new standards are based upon actual business occurrences.