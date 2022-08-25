CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Publication of the CEO presentation prepared in connection with the publication of the Company's quarterly report (Q2 2022)

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

publication of the CEO presentation prepared in connection with the publication of the

Company's quarterly report (Q2 2022)

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán

körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors and the public that the attached CEO presentation will be presented simultaneously with this publication on the main data of the Company's Q2 financial report, primarily for institutional investors.

Appendix: CEO Report "Quarterly Report Q2 / 2022 "

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Managing Board

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

