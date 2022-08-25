Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIGPANNONIA   HU0000180112

CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT

(CIGPANNONIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
263.00 HUF   +0.77%
05:08aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Publication of the CEO presentation prepared in connection with the publication of the Company's quarterly report (Q2 2022)
PU
04:08aEXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION : publication of the CEO presentation prepared in connection with the publication of the Company's quarterly report (Q2 2022)
PU
08/22CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. - Quarterly Report Q2 2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Publication of the CEO presentation prepared in connection with the publication of the Company's quarterly report (Q2 2022)

08/25/2022 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

publication of the CEO presentation prepared in connection with the publication of the

Company's quarterly report (Q2 2022)

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered office: H-1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán

körút 11.B, company registration nr.: 01 10 045857, hereinafter referred to as Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors and the public that the attached CEO presentation will be presented simultaneously with this publication on the main data of the Company's Q2 financial report, primarily for institutional investors.

Appendix: CEO Report "Quarterly Report Q2 / 2022 "

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Managing Board

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

1

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 09:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,84%
Capitalization 24 710 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT
Duration : Period :
CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 263,00 HUF
Average target price 355,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Managers and Directors
István Fedák Co-Chief Executive Officer
Zoltán Polányi Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Tóth Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katalin Halász Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ NYRT-32.13%60