CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Event calendar regarding the business year 2021

Date Event

23 February 2021

Quarterly report, Q1-Q4 2020, announcement on the GM proposals and the annual report of 2020

19 March 2021 Publication of the announcement of the General Meeting

19 April 2021

Annual general meeting

18 May 2021

Quarterly report, Q1 2021

17 August 2021

Quarterly report, Q1-Q2 2021

16 November 2021

Quarterly report, Q1-Q3 2021

The dates indicated in the table are subject to change.

The Company does not hold a press conferencne to present the Annual Report.



CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.