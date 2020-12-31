Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Budapest Stock Exchange  >  CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito Nyrt    CIGPANNONIA   HU0000097738

CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT

(CIGPANNONIA)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Event calendar regarding the business year 2021

12/31/2020 | 07:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Event

23 February 2021
Quarterly report, Q1-Q4 2020, announcement on the GM proposals and the annual report of 2020

19 March 2021 		Publication of the announcement of the General Meeting

19 April 2021
Annual general meeting

18 May 2021
Quarterly report, Q1 2021

17 August 2021
Quarterly report, Q1-Q2 2021

16 November 2021
Quarterly report, Q1-Q3 2021

The dates indicated in the table are subject to change.

The Company does not hold a press conferencne to present the Annual Report.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 12:10:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT
07:11aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Event calendar regarding the business year 2021
PU
12/24CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the resignation of a ..
PU
12/24CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement of managerial responsibi..
PU
12/24CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the exchange of sha
PU
12/24CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the acquisition of sh..
PU
12/24CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the election of the C..
PU
12/22CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the resignation of a ..
PU
12/22CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the election of the C..
PU
12/22CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the acquisition of sh..
PU
12/22CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the decision regardin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 29 049 M 97,9 M 97,9 M
Net income 2019 -635 M -2,14 M -2,14 M
Net cash 2019 927 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
P/E ratio 2019 -27,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 32 011 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 75,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 315,00 HUF
Last Close Price 339,00 HUF
Spread / Highest target -7,08%
Spread / Average Target -7,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,08%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
István Fedák Chief Executive Officer
Maria Kiraly Chairman
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Miklós Barta Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Director
Lászlo Wiand Head-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT0.00%108
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.2.12%232 090
AIA GROUP LIMITED17.73%149 877
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-21.20%135 736
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-4.28%48 722
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.75%31 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ