CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Event calendar regarding the business year 2021

|
Date
|
Event
|
23 February 2021
|
Quarterly report, Q1-Q4 2020, announcement on the GM proposals and the annual report of 2020
|
19 March 2021
|
Publication of the announcement of the General Meeting
|
19 April 2021
|
Annual general meeting
|
18 May 2021
|
Quarterly report, Q1 2021
|
17 August 2021
|
Quarterly report, Q1-Q2 2021
|
16 November 2021
|
Quarterly report, Q1-Q3 2021
The dates indicated in the table are subject to change.
The Company does not hold a press conferencne to present the Annual Report.
CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.
Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Disclaimer
CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 12:10:03 UTC