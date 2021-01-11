CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Extraordinary announcement of the change of the registered seat of the Company and of its subsidiaries

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (Registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereinafter: the 'Company')hereby informs its shareholders and the capital market participiants that the Board of Directors, based on the authorisation given in the Articles of Assosiation, will change the registered seat of the Company effective 1. february 2021.

The new adress: H-1091 Budapest Könyves Kálmán krt. 11. B building.

The registered seat of the Company's subsidiary will be changed accordingy.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.