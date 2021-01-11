Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Budapest Stock Exchange  >  CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito Nyrt    CIGPANNONIA   HU0000097738

CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT

(CIGPANNONIA)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIG Pannónia Életbiztosító : Extraordinary announcement of the change of the registered seat of the Company and of its subsidiaries

01/11/2021 | 03:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (Registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereinafter: the 'Company')hereby informs its shareholders and the capital market participiants that the Board of Directors, based on the authorisation given in the Articles of Assosiation, will change the registered seat of the Company effective 1. february 2021.

The new adress: H-1091 Budapest Könyves Kálmán krt. 11. B building.

The registered seat of the Company's subsidiary will be changed accordingy.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 08:19:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT
03:20aCIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement of the change of the reg..
PU
2020CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Event calendar regarding the business year 2021
PU
2020CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the resignation of a ..
PU
2020CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement of managerial responsibi..
PU
2020CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the exchange of sha
PU
2020CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the acquisition of sh..
PU
2020CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the election of the C..
PU
2020CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the resignation of a ..
PU
2020CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the election of the C..
PU
2020CIG PANNÓNIA ÉLETBIZTOSÍTÓ : Extraordinary announcement on the acquisition of sh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 29 049 M 98,4 M 98,4 M
Net income 2019 -635 M -2,15 M -2,15 M
Net cash 2019 927 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
P/E ratio 2019 -27,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 31 067 M 106 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 315,00 HUF
Last Close Price 329,00 HUF
Spread / Highest target -4,26%
Spread / Average Target -4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,26%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
István Fedák Chief Executive Officer
Maria Kiraly Chairman
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Miklós Barta Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Director
Lászlo Wiand Head-Information Technology Department
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ