Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

2024 Outlook Affirmation

The Cigna Group (the "Company" or "our") officials expect to participate in meetings with investors and analysts over the next several weeks. During these meetings, The Cigna Group officials expect to reaffirm projected full year 2024 consolidated adjusted income from operations on a per share basis of at least $28.40 per share. Additionally, the Company recently completed the previously announced accelerated share repurchase agreements to purchase an aggregate of $3.2 billion of the Company's common stock as part of its existing share repurchase program. This year, the Company has repurchased $4.4 billion of common stock through May 31, 2024. The Company remains on track to repurchase $5.0 billion of common stock in the first half of 2024 and continues to expect the majority of discretionary cash flow to be used for share repurchase this year.

The Cigna Group previously discussed its full year 2024 outlook in its press release and investor presentation dated May 2, 2024, and during the related investor conference call. The press release, presentation and the conference call transcript are available in the Investor Relations section of The Cigna Group's website located at www.thecignagroup.com. Forward-looking statements in these documents and the related call speak only as of the date they were made.

Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a principal financial measure of profitability used by The Cigna Group's management because it presents the underlying results of operations of the Company's businesses and permits analysis of trends in underlying revenue, expenses and shareholders' net income (loss). Adjusted income from operations is defined as shareholders' net income (loss) (or income (loss) before income taxes less pre-tax income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests for the segment metric) excluding net realized investment results, amortization of acquired intangible assets and special items. The Cigna Group's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting are also excluded. Special items are matters that management believes are not representative of the underlying results of operations due to their nature or size. Adjusted income (loss) from operations is measured on an after-tax basis for consolidated results and on a pre-tax basis for segment results. Consolidated adjusted income (loss) from operations is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, shareholders' net income (loss).

Management is not able to provide a reconciliation of adjusted income from operations to shareholders' net income (loss) (including on a per share basis) on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, certain components thereof including (i) future net realized investment results (from equity method investments with respect to adjusted revenues) and (ii) future special items. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. As such, any associated estimate and its impact on shareholders' net income could vary materially.

This information shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act whether made before or after the date of this report, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.