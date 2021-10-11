Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cigna Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CI   US1255231003

CIGNA CORPORATION

(CI)
  Report
AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Cigna Life Insurance New Zealand Limited Under Review With Positive Implications

10/11/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Cigna Life Insurance New Zealand Limited (CLINZ) (New Zealand).

These Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the announcement on 7 October 2021, that Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI], CLINZ’s ultimate parent, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its life, accident and supplemental benefits businesses in seven countries, including CLINZ, to Chubb Limited (Chubb group) [NYSE:CB] for USD 5.75 billion. The transaction, which is subject to required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in 2022.

The ratings have been placed under review with positive implications as AM Best needs to assess the impact of the planned acquisition on CLINZ’s credit fundamentals, including any potential increase in rating enhancement that could arise from the change in ownership. In addition, AM Best will need to consider the planned integration of CLINZ within the Chubb group, any expected changes in strategy and any implicit or explicit support to be provided by the new parent.

The ratings will remain under review pending completion of the transaction, and until AM Best can fully assess the post-acquisition credit rating fundamentals of CLINZ.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
