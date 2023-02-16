Cigna : Aviso aos Acionistas

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Cigna Corp (Empresa), código ISIN BRC1ICBDR000, informa que, conforme link abaixo, foi anunciada pela companhia, a mudança de sua Razão Social, efetiva a partir de 13/02/2023 no mercado americano.
A ação da Empresa continuará sendo negociada na New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) sob o mesmo Ticker, ISIN e CUSIP, e a única alteração foi na Razão Social da
Empresa.
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
CHANGES IN COMPANY'S DATA
Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Cigna Corp (Company), ISIN BRC1ICBDR000, hereby informs that, according to the link below, the Company announced that it has changed its name, effective on the American market as of 13/02/2023.
The shares will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), under the same Ticker Symbol, ISIN and CUSIP. Therefore, the only change was the company name.
CIGNA Corporation published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 14:58:05 UTC.