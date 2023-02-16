Advanced search
After the accumulation, an upward acceleration ?
MS
Cigna : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
Cigna : Aviso aos Acionistas

02/16/2023 | 09:59am EST
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

ALTERAÇÕES DE DADOS

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Cigna Corp (Empresa), código ISIN BRC1ICBDR000, informa que, conforme link abaixo, foi anunciada pela companhia, a mudança de sua Razão Social, efetiva a partir de 13/02/2023 no mercado americano.

A ação da Empresa continuará sendo negociada na New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) sob o mesmo Ticker, ISIN e CUSIP, e a única alteração foi na Razão Social da

Empresa.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CHANGES IN COMPANY'S DATA

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Cigna Corp (Company), ISIN BRC1ICBDR000, hereby informs that, according to the link below, the Company announced that it has changed its name, effective on the American market as of 13/02/2023.

The shares will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), under the same Ticker Symbol, ISIN and CUSIP. Therefore, the only change was the company name.

Conforme informado o ISIN, CUSIP e TICKER Lastro permaneceram inalterados.

Os BDRs passam a ser negociados considerando a alteração de nome supracitada a partir de 17/02/2023.

Ressaltamos que os demais dados do programa de BDR permanecem inalterados.

As informed the ISIN, CUSIP and Ticker of the Company's shares remains unchanged.

The Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will begin trading with the above-mentioned name change on 17/02/2023.

All the remaining data of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program remains unchanged.

Os livros para operações de emissão e cancelamento

Books will be open for issuances nor cancelations.

permanecem abertos.

O Banco B3 deverá providenciar as alterações

Banco B3 will provide the above-mentioned changes

supracitadas nos registros juntamente à B3 e CVM.

alongside with B3 and CVM.

Descrição do evento / Corporate Action Description:

ANTIGO/FORMER

NOVO/NEW

RAZÃO SOCIAL/COMPANY NAME

Cigna Corp

The Cigna Group

NOME DE PREGÃO/ B3 TRADING NAME

CIGNA CORP

CIGNA GROUP

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

CIGNA Corporation published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 14:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
