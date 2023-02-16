Cigna : Aviso aos Acionistas

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CHANGES IN COMPANY'S DATA

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Cigna Corp (Company), ISIN BRC1ICBDR000, hereby informs that, according to the link below, the Company announced that it has changed its name, effective on the American market as of 13/02/2023.

The shares will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), under the same Ticker Symbol, ISIN and CUSIP. Therefore, the only change was the company name.