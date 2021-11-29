Cigna : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) November 29, 2021

Cigna Corporation

900 Cottage Grove Road

Bloomfield, Connecticut06002

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Cigna Corporation ("Cigna" or the "Company") officials expect to participate in meetings with investors and analysts over the next several weeks. During these meetings, Cigna officials expect to reaffirm projected full year 2021 consolidated adjusted income from operations on a per share basis of at least $20.35 per share, and projected growth of at least 10% in consolidated adjusted income from operations on a per share basis for full year 2022 year-over-year.

Cigna previously discussed its full year 2021 and 2022 outlook in its press release and investor presentation dated November 4, 2021 and during the related investor conference call. The press release, presentation and the conference call transcript are available in the Investor Relations section of Cigna's website located at www.cigna.com. Forward-looking statements in these documents and the related call speak only as of the date they were made.

Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a principal financial measure of profitability used by Cigna's management because it presents the underlying results of operations of Cigna's businesses and permits analysis of trends in underlying revenue, expenses and shareholders' net income. Adjusted income from operations is defined as shareholders' net income (or income before taxes for the segment metric) excluding net realized investment results, amortization of acquired intangible assets and special items. Cigna's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the International Markets segment using the equity method of accounting are also excluded. Special items are matters that management believes are not representative of the underlying results of operations due to their nature or size. Adjusted income (loss) from operations is measured on an after-tax basis for consolidated results and on a pre-tax basis for segment results. Consolidated adjusted income (loss) from operations is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, shareholders' net income.

Management is not able to provide a reconciliation of adjusted income from operations to shareholders' net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, certain components thereof including (i) future net realized investment results (from equity method investments with respect to adjusted revenues) and (ii) future special items. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond Cigna's control. As such, any associated estimate and its impact on shareholders' net income could vary materially.

This information shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act whether made before or after the date of this report, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR PURPOSES OF THE SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Report"), and oral statements made with respect to information contained in this Report, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on Cigna's current expectations and projections about future trends, events and uncertainties. These statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements concerning our projected adjusted income from operations for 2021 and 2022 on a per share basis included in Item 7.01 of this Report; as well as statements concerning future financial or operating performance, including our ability to deliver affordable, predictable and simple solutions for our customers and clients, including in light of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic; future growth, business strategy, strategic or operational initiatives; economic, regulatory or competitive environments, particularly with respect to the pace and extent of change in these areas; financing or capital deployment plans and amounts available for future deployment; our prospects for growth in the coming years; strategic transactions, including the sale of our international life, accident and supplemental benefits business; and other statements regarding Cigna's future beliefs, expectations, plans, intentions, liquidity, cash flows, financial condition or performance. You may identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "may," "should," "will" or other words or expressions of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to achieve our strategic and operational initiatives; our ability to adapt to changes in an evolving and rapidly changing industry; the scale, scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business, operating results, cash flows or financial condition; our ability to compete effectively, differentiate our products and services from those of our competitors and maintain or increase market share; price competition and other pressures that could compress our margins or result in premiums that are insufficient to cover the cost of services delivered to our customers; the potential for actual claims to exceed our estimates related to expected medical claims; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with physicians, hospitals, other health service providers and with producers and consultants; our ability to maintain relationships with one or more key pharmaceutical manufacturers or if payments made or discounts provided decline; changes in the pharmacy provider marketplace or pharmacy networks; changes in drug pricing or industry pricing benchmarks; political, legal, operational, regulatory, economic and other risks that could affect our multinational operations; risks related to strategic transactions and realization of the expected benefits of such transactions, including with respect to the sale of our international life, accident and supplemental benefits business, as well as integration or separation difficulties or underperformance relative to expectations; dependence on success of relationships with third parties; risk of significant disruption within our operations or among key suppliers or third parties; our ability to invest in and properly maintain our information technology and other business systems; our ability to prevent or contain effects of a potential cyberattack or other privacy or data security incident; potential liability in connection with managing medical practices and operating pharmacies, onsite clinics and other types of medical facilities; the substantial level of government regulation over our business and the potential effects of new laws or regulations or changes in existing laws or regulations; uncertainties surrounding participation in government-sponsored programs such as Medicare; the outcome of litigation, regulatory audits, investigations; compliance with applicable privacy, security and data laws, regulations and standards; potential failure of our prevention, detection and control systems; unfavorable economic and market conditions, stock market or interest rate declines, risks related to a downgrade in financial strength ratings of our insurance subsidiaries; the impact of our significant indebtedness and the potential for further indebtedness in the future; unfavorable industry, economic or political conditions; credit risk related to our reinsurers; as well as more specific risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K available through the Investor Relations section of www.cigna.com. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance or results, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Cigna undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



