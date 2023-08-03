The Cigna Group

BASIS OF PRESENTATION:

All dollar amounts are in millions, unless otherwise noted.

The Cigna Group (the "Company" or "our") measures its financial results on a consolidated basis using adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues. Adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues on a consolidated basis are not determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures which are shareholders' net income and total revenues. The Cigna Group also uses adjusted income (loss) from operations to measure the results of its segments, however the segment metric is determined before income taxes.

Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a principal financial measure of profitability used by The Cigna Group's management because it presents the underlying results of operations of the Company's businesses and permits analysis of trends in underlying revenue, expenses and shareholders' net income. The Company defines adjusted income from operations as shareholders' net income (or income before income taxes less pre-tax income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests for the segment metric) excluding net realized investment results, amortization of acquired intangible assets and special items. The Cigna Group's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting are also excluded. Special items are matters that management believes are not representative of the underlying results of operations due to their nature or size. Adjusted income (loss) from operations is measured on an after-tax basis for consolidated results and on a pre-tax basis for segment results. Consolidated adjusted income (loss) from operations is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, shareholders' net income. See the Financial Highlights page for a reconciliation of consolidated adjusted income from operations to shareholders' net income.

Adjusted revenues is used by The Cigna Group's management because it permits analysis of trends in underlying revenue. The Company defines adjusted revenues as total revenues excluding the following adjustments: special items and The Cigna Group's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting. Special items are matters that management believes are not representative of the underlying results of operations due to their nature or size. We exclude these items from this measure because management believes they are not indicative of past or future underlying performance of the business. Adjusted revenues is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, total revenues. See the Financial Highlights page for a reconciliation of consolidated adjusted revenues to total revenues.

Effective January 1, 2023, The Cigna Group adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts, and related amendments. Accordingly, our consolidated income statements, consolidated balance sheet, condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and segment results for Cigna Healthcare and Corporate and Other Operations, including medical care and SG&A expense ratios, for prior periods presented have been restated to reflect the adoption of the new accounting guidance. The cumulative effects of adopting the new standard were immaterial. For more information about this guidance, please refer to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies footnote in The Cigna Group's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, expected to be filed on August 3, 2023, for additional details.

In some financial tables in this Quarterly Financial Supplement, we present percentage changes. When those changes are so large as to become not meaningful, we present "N/M" in place of the computed percentage.

The Cigna Group

Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 (1)

% Change

2023

2022 (1)

% Change

Total revenues

$

48,586

$

45,478

7

%

$

95,103

$

89,484

6

%

Net realized investment results from certain equity method

investments

30

(49)

N/M

(8)

54

N/M

Adjusted revenues

$

48,616

$

45,429

7

%

$

95,095

$

89,538

6

%

Shareholders' net income

$

1,460

$

1,557

(6) %

$

2,727

$

2,754

(1)

%

Pre-Tax Adjusted Income (Loss) From Operations by Segment

Evernorth Health Services

$

1,516

$

1,475

3

%

$

2,836

$

2,777

2

%

Cigna Healthcare

1,172

1,235

(5)

2,287

2,532

(10)

Corporate and Other Operations

(394)

(173)

(128)

(793)

(287)

(176)

Consolidated pre-tax adjusted income from operations

$

2,294

$

2,537

(10) %

$

4,330

$

5,022

(14)

%

Adjusted income tax expense

474

564

(16)

892

1,101

(19)

Consolidated after-tax adjusted income from operations

$

1,820

$

1,973

(8) %

$

3,438

$

3,921

(12)

%

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

2,957

$

3,096

(4) %

$

5,641

$

6,139

(8)

%

Operating cash flow (see page 11)

$

2,492

$

1,244

100

%

$

7,520

$

3,274

130

%

SG&A expense ratio (3)

7.1

%

7.2

%

10

bps

7.3

%

7.3

%

-

bps

Adjusted SG&A expense ratio (3)

7.1

%

7.1

%

-

bps

7.3

%

7.2

%

(10)

bps

Weighted average shares (in thousands)

296,879

318,304

297,936

319,784

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 (1)

% Change

2023

2022 (1)

% Change

Pre-tax

After-tax

Pre-tax

After-tax

Pre-tax

After-tax

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted earnings per share

Shareholders' net income

$

4.92

$

4.89

1

%

$

9.15

$

8.61

6

%

Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted income from operations

Net realized investment losses (4)

$

0.01

0.03

$

0.13

0.04

$

0.07

0.05

$

1.45

1.15

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1.53

1.17

1.57

1.20

3.07

2.32

3.00

2.31

Special items

Integration and transaction-related costs

0.02

0.01

0.11

0.08

0.02

0.02

0.28

0.20

Charge for organizational efficiency plan

-

-

0.07

0.05

-

-

0.07

0.05

(Benefits) associated with litigation matters

-

-

(0.09)

(0.06)

-

-

(0.09)

(0.06)

Total special items

$

0.02

0.01

$

0.09

0.07

$

0.02

0.02

$

0.26

0.19

Adjusted income from operations

$

6.13

$

6.20

(1) %

$

11.54

$

12.26

(6)

%

CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS

As of June 30,

As of December 31,

(Relationships and lives in thousands)

2023

2022

% Change

2022

% Change

Pharmacy (5)

98,638

94,731

4

%

93,905

5 %

Medical (see page 7)

19,506

17,806

10

18,004

8

Behavioral Care (6)

26,383

44,145

(40)

44,841

(41)

Dental

18,634

18,209

2

18,397

1

Medicare Part D

2,542

2,884

(12)

2,874

(12)

Total customer relationships (5) (6)

165,703

177,775

(7) %

178,021

(7) %

  1. Effective January 1, 2023, The Cigna Group adopted ASU 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts, and related amendments. Prior year results have been restated to reflect the adoption of the new accounting guidance. The cumulative effects of adopting the new standard were immaterial. Please refer to the Basis of Presentation section for additional details.
  2. Adjusted income from operations excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP measure, defined as shareholders' net income excluding income taxes and the pre-tax impact of special items, interest expense, total depreciation and amortization, and net realized investment results.
  3. SG&A expense ratio is calculated as selling, general and administrative expenses including special items divided by total revenues. Adjusted SG&A expense ratio is calculated as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding special items divided by adjusted revenues.
  4. Includes The Cigna Group's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting.
  5. Effective January 1, 2023, Pharmacy customers and total customer relationships have been updated to reflect customer filled prescriptions through Inside Rx. Previously these customers had been estimated based on active customers over a period of time. Pharmacy customers and total customer relationships for prior periods have been restated to reflect this change.
  6. Behavioral care and total customer relationships as of June 30, 2023 were impacted by the non-renewal of a supplemental behavioral coverage contract with New York Life which was insignificant to Total revenues, Shareholders' net income and Adjusted income from operations. Behavioral care and total customer relationships as of December 31, 2022 excluding the impact of the supplemental behavioral coverage contract with New York Life were 24,696 and 157,876, respectively.

The Cigna Group

Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 (1)

% Change

2023

2022 (1)

% Change

Revenues

Pharmacy revenues

$

33,964

$

31,972

6

%

$

66,108

$

62,669

5

%

Premiums

11,039

10,426

6

22,064

20,782

6

Fees and other revenues

3,305

2,755

20

6,376

5,294

20

Net investment income

278

325

(14)

555

739

(25)

Total revenues

48,586

45,478

7

95,103

89,484

6

Benefits and expenses

Pharmacy and other service costs

33,442

31,150

7

64,901

60,963

6

Medical costs and other benefit expenses

9,034

8,192

10

18,080

16,464

10

Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding special items

3,428

3,234

6

6,965

6,457

8

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

455

501

(9)

914

959

(5)

Special items

6

30

(80)

7

82

(91)

Total benefits and expenses

46,365

43,107

8

90,867

84,925

7

Income from operations

2,221

2,371

(6)

4,236

4,559

(7)

Interest expense and other

(363)

(301)

(21)

(721)

(600)

(20)

Net realized investment gains (losses)

26

(89)

N/M

(30)

(411)

93

Income before income taxes

1,884

1,981

(5)

3,485

3,548

(2)

Total income taxes

374

411

(9)

669

766

(13)

Net income

1,510

1,570

(4)

2,816

2,782

1

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

50

13

285

89

28

218

Shareholders' net income

$

1,460

$

1,557

(6)

%

$

2,727

$

2,754

(1) %

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 (1)

2023

2022 (1)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Pre-tax

After-tax

% Change

Pre-tax

After-tax

Pre-tax

After-tax

% Change

Shareholders' net income

$

1,460

$

1,557

(6)

%

$

2,727

$

2,754

(1) %

Adjustments to reconcile adjusted income from operations

Net realized investment losses (2)

$

4

9

$

40

10

$

22

15

$

465

368

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

455

346

501

383

914

690

959

739

Special items

Integration and transaction-related costs

6

5

36

26

7

6

88

63

Charge for organizational efficiency plan

-

-

22

17

-

-

22

17

(Benefits) associated with litigation matters

-

-

(28)

(20)

-

-

(28)

(20)

Adjusted income from operations

$

1,820

$

1,973

(8)

%

$

3,438

$

3,921

(12) %

  1. Effective January 1, 2023, The Cigna Group adopted ASU 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts, and related amendments. Prior year results have been restated to reflect the adoption of the new accounting guidance. The cumulative effects of adopting the new standard were immaterial. Please refer to the Basis of Presentation section for additional details.
  2. Includes The Cigna Group's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting.

The Cigna Group

Evernorth Health Services

Segment Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Revenues

Pharmacy revenues

$

35,249

$

33,042

7

%

$

68,889

$

64,984

6

%

Fees and other revenues

2,894

1,805

60

5,383

3,439

57

Net investment income

62

16

288

112

26

N/M

Total revenues (1)

38,205

34,863

10

74,384

68,449

9

Benefits and expenses

Pharmacy and other service costs

35,846

32,712

10

69,819

64,287

9

Gross profit

2,359

2,151

10

4,565

4,162

10

Selling, general and administrative expenses

787

663

19

1,631

1,360

20

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

443

444

-

887

887

-

Income from operations

1,129

1,044

8

2,047

1,915

7

Interest expense and other

(2)

-

N/M

(2)

(1)

(100)

Net realized investment gains

1

-

N/M

1

-

N/M

Income before income taxes

1,128

1,044

8

2,046

1,914

7

Pre-tax adjustments required to reconcile to adjusted income from operations

Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(54)

(13)

(96)

(24)

Net realized investment gains

(1)

-

(1)

-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

443

444

887

887

Pre-tax adjusted income from operations

$

1,516

$

1,475

3

%

$

2,836

$

2,777

2

%

Pre-tax adjusted margin

4.0

%

4.2

%

(20) bps

3.8

%

4.1 %

(30) bps

  1. Total revenues equal adjusted revenues as there were no special items in the periods presented.

