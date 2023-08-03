The Cigna Group June 30, 2023 Quarterly Financial Supplement Table of Contents Financial Highlights 1 Consolidated Income Statements 2 Evernorth Health Services Segment Analysis 3 Cigna Healthcare Segment Analysis 5 Corporate and Other Operations Analysis 9 Consolidated Balance Sheets 10 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 11 BASIS OF PRESENTATION: All dollar amounts are in millions, unless otherwise noted.

The Cigna Group (the "Company" or "our") measures its financial results on a consolidated basis using adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues. Adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues on a consolidated basis are not determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures which are shareholders' net income and total revenues. The Cigna Group also uses adjusted income (loss) from operations to measure the results of its segments, however the segment metric is determined before income taxes.

Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a principal financial measure of profitability used by The Cigna Group's management because it presents the underlying results of operations of the Company's businesses and permits analysis of trends in underlying revenue, expenses and shareholders' net income. The Company defines adjusted income from operations as shareholders' net income (or income before income taxes less pre-tax income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests for the segment metric) excluding net realized investment results, amortization of acquired intangible assets and special items. The Cigna Group's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting are also excluded. Special items are matters that management believes are not representative of the underlying results of operations due to their nature or size. Adjusted income (loss) from operations is measured on an after-tax basis for consolidated results and on a pre-tax basis for segment results. Consolidated adjusted income (loss) from operations is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, shareholders' net income. See the Financial Highlights page for a reconciliation of consolidated adjusted income from operations to shareholders' net income.

Adjusted revenues is used by The Cigna Group's management because it permits analysis of trends in underlying revenue. The Company defines adjusted revenues as total revenues excluding the following adjustments: special items and The Cigna Group's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting. Special items are matters that management believes are not representative of the underlying results of operations due to their nature or size. We exclude these items from this measure because management believes they are not indicative of past or future underlying performance of the business. Adjusted revenues is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, total revenues. See the Financial Highlights page for a reconciliation of consolidated adjusted revenues to total revenues.

Effective January 1, 2023, The Cigna Group adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts, and related amendments. Accordingly, our consolidated income statements, consolidated balance sheet, condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and segment results for Cigna Healthcare and Corporate and Other Operations, including medical care and SG&A expense ratios, for prior periods presented have been restated to reflect the adoption of the new accounting guidance. The cumulative effects of adopting the new standard were immaterial. For more information about this guidance, please refer to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies footnote in The Cigna Group's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, expected to be filed on August 3, 2023, for additional details.