Table of Contents
Financial Highlights
Consolidated Income Statements
Cigna Healthcare Segment Analysis
5
Corporate and Other Operations Analysis
9
Consolidated Balance Sheets
10
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
11
BASIS OF PRESENTATION:
All dollar amounts are in millions, unless otherwise noted.
The Cigna Group (the "Company" or "our") measures its financial results on a consolidated basis using adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues. Adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues on a consolidated basis are not determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures which are shareholders' net income and total revenues. The Cigna Group also uses adjusted income (loss) from operations to measure the results of its segments, however the segment metric is determined before income taxes.
Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a principal financial measure of profitability used by The Cigna Group's management because it presents the underlying results of operations of the Company's businesses and permits analysis of trends in underlying revenue, expenses and shareholders' net income. The Company defines adjusted income from operations as shareholders' net income (or income before income taxes less pre-tax income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests for the segment metric) excluding net realized investment results, amortization of acquired intangible assets and special items. The Cigna Group's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting are also excluded. Special items are matters that management believes are not representative of the underlying results of operations due to their nature or size. Adjusted income (loss) from operations is measured on an after-tax basis for consolidated results and on a pre-tax basis for segment results. Consolidated adjusted income (loss) from operations is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, shareholders' net income. See the Financial Highlights page for a reconciliation of consolidated adjusted income from operations to shareholders' net income.
Adjusted revenues is used by The Cigna Group's management because it permits analysis of trends in underlying revenue. The Company defines adjusted revenues as total revenues excluding the following adjustments: special items and The Cigna Group's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting. Special items are matters that management believes are not representative of the underlying results of operations due to their nature or size. We exclude these items from this measure because management believes they are not indicative of past or future underlying performance of the business. Adjusted revenues is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, total revenues. See the Financial Highlights page for a reconciliation of consolidated adjusted revenues to total revenues.
Effective January 1, 2023, The Cigna Group adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts, and related amendments. Accordingly, our consolidated income statements, consolidated balance sheet, condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and segment results for Cigna Healthcare and Corporate and Other Operations, including medical care and SG&A expense ratios, for prior periods presented have been restated to reflect the adoption of the new accounting guidance. The cumulative effects of adopting the new standard were immaterial. For more information about this guidance, please refer to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies footnote in The Cigna Group's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, expected to be filed on August 3, 2023, for additional details.
In some financial tables in this Quarterly Financial Supplement, we present percentage changes. When those changes are so large as to become not meaningful, we present "N/M" in place of the computed percentage.
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022 (1)
% Change
2023
2022 (1)
% Change
Total revenues
$
48,586
$
45,478
7
%
$
95,103
$
89,484
6
%
Net realized investment results from certain equity method
investments
30
(49)
N/M
(8)
54
N/M
Adjusted revenues
$
48,616
$
45,429
7
%
$
95,095
$
89,538
6
%
Shareholders' net income
$
1,460
$
1,557
(6) %
$
2,727
$
2,754
(1)
%
Pre-Tax Adjusted Income (Loss) From Operations by Segment
Evernorth Health Services
$
1,516
$
1,475
3
%
$
2,836
$
2,777
2
%
Cigna Healthcare
1,172
1,235
(5)
2,287
2,532
(10)
Corporate and Other Operations
(394)
(173)
(128)
(793)
(287)
(176)
Consolidated pre-tax adjusted income from operations
$
2,294
$
2,537
(10) %
$
4,330
$
5,022
(14)
%
Adjusted income tax expense
474
564
(16)
892
1,101
(19)
Consolidated after-tax adjusted income from operations
$
1,820
$
1,973
(8) %
$
3,438
$
3,921
(12)
%
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
2,957
$
3,096
(4) %
$
5,641
$
6,139
(8)
%
Operating cash flow (see page 11)
$
2,492
$
1,244
100
%
$
7,520
$
3,274
130
%
SG&A expense ratio (3)
7.1
%
7.2
%
10
bps
7.3
%
7.3
%
-
bps
Adjusted SG&A expense ratio (3)
7.1
%
7.1
%
-
bps
7.3
%
7.2
%
(10)
bps
Weighted average shares (in thousands)
296,879
318,304
297,936
319,784
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022 (1)
% Change
2023
2022 (1)
% Change
Pre-tax
After-tax
Pre-tax
After-tax
Pre-tax
After-tax
Pre-tax
After-tax
Diluted earnings per share
Shareholders' net income
$
4.92
$
4.89
1
%
$
9.15
$
8.61
6
%
Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted income from operations
Net realized investment losses (4)
$
0.01
0.03
$
0.13
0.04
$
0.07
0.05
$
1.45
1.15
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1.53
1.17
1.57
1.20
3.07
2.32
3.00
2.31
Special items
Integration and transaction-related costs
0.02
0.01
0.11
0.08
0.02
0.02
0.28
0.20
Charge for organizational efficiency plan
-
-
0.07
0.05
-
-
0.07
0.05
(Benefits) associated with litigation matters
-
-
(0.09)
(0.06)
-
-
(0.09)
(0.06)
Total special items
$
0.02
0.01
$
0.09
0.07
$
0.02
0.02
$
0.26
0.19
Adjusted income from operations
$
6.13
$
6.20
(1) %
$
11.54
$
12.26
(6)
%
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS
As of June 30,
As of December 31,
(Relationships and lives in thousands)
2023
2022
% Change
2022
% Change
Pharmacy (5)
98,638
94,731
4
%
93,905
5 %
Medical (see page 7)
19,506
17,806
10
18,004
8
Behavioral Care (6)
26,383
44,145
(40)
44,841
(41)
Dental
18,634
18,209
2
18,397
1
Medicare Part D
2,542
2,884
(12)
2,874
(12)
Total customer relationships (5) (6)
165,703
177,775
(7) %
178,021
(7) %
- Effective January 1, 2023, The Cigna Group adopted ASU 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts, and related amendments. Prior year results have been restated to reflect the adoption of the new accounting guidance. The cumulative effects of adopting the new standard were immaterial. Please refer to the Basis of Presentation section for additional details.
- Adjusted income from operations excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP measure, defined as shareholders' net income excluding income taxes and the pre-tax impact of special items, interest expense, total depreciation and amortization, and net realized investment results.
- SG&A expense ratio is calculated as selling, general and administrative expenses including special items divided by total revenues. Adjusted SG&A expense ratio is calculated as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding special items divided by adjusted revenues.
- Includes The Cigna Group's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting.
- Effective January 1, 2023, Pharmacy customers and total customer relationships have been updated to reflect customer filled prescriptions through Inside Rx. Previously these customers had been estimated based on active customers over a period of time. Pharmacy customers and total customer relationships for prior periods have been restated to reflect this change.
- Behavioral care and total customer relationships as of June 30, 2023 were impacted by the non-renewal of a supplemental behavioral coverage contract with New York Life which was insignificant to Total revenues, Shareholders' net income and Adjusted income from operations. Behavioral care and total customer relationships as of December 31, 2022 excluding the impact of the supplemental behavioral coverage contract with New York Life were 24,696 and 157,876, respectively.
Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022 (1)
% Change
2023
2022 (1)
% Change
Revenues
Pharmacy revenues
$
33,964
$
31,972
6
%
$
66,108
$
62,669
5
%
Premiums
11,039
10,426
6
22,064
20,782
6
Fees and other revenues
3,305
2,755
20
6,376
5,294
20
Net investment income
278
325
(14)
555
739
(25)
Total revenues
48,586
45,478
7
95,103
89,484
6
Benefits and expenses
Pharmacy and other service costs
33,442
31,150
7
64,901
60,963
6
Medical costs and other benefit expenses
9,034
8,192
10
18,080
16,464
10
Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding special items
3,428
3,234
6
6,965
6,457
8
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
455
501
(9)
914
959
(5)
Special items
6
30
(80)
7
82
(91)
Total benefits and expenses
46,365
43,107
8
90,867
84,925
7
Income from operations
2,221
2,371
(6)
4,236
4,559
(7)
Interest expense and other
(363)
(301)
(21)
(721)
(600)
(20)
Net realized investment gains (losses)
26
(89)
N/M
(30)
(411)
93
Income before income taxes
1,884
1,981
(5)
3,485
3,548
(2)
Total income taxes
374
411
(9)
669
766
(13)
Net income
1,510
1,570
(4)
2,816
2,782
1
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
50
13
285
89
28
218
Shareholders' net income
$
1,460
$
1,557
(6)
%
$
2,727
$
2,754
(1) %
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022 (1)
2023
2022 (1)
Pre-tax
After-tax
Pre-tax
After-tax
% Change
Pre-tax
After-tax
Pre-tax
After-tax
% Change
Shareholders' net income
$
1,460
$
1,557
(6)
%
$
2,727
$
2,754
(1) %
Adjustments to reconcile adjusted income from operations
Net realized investment losses (2)
$
4
9
$
40
10
$
22
15
$
465
368
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
455
346
501
383
914
690
959
739
Special items
Integration and transaction-related costs
6
5
36
26
7
6
88
63
Charge for organizational efficiency plan
-
-
22
17
-
-
22
17
(Benefits) associated with litigation matters
-
-
(28)
(20)
-
-
(28)
(20)
Adjusted income from operations
$
1,820
$
1,973
(8)
%
$
3,438
$
3,921
(12) %
- Effective January 1, 2023, The Cigna Group adopted ASU 2018-12, Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts, and related amendments. Prior year results have been restated to reflect the adoption of the new accounting guidance. The cumulative effects of adopting the new standard were immaterial. Please refer to the Basis of Presentation section for additional details.
- Includes The Cigna Group's share of certain realized investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting.
Evernorth Health Services
Segment Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
Revenues
Pharmacy revenues
$
35,249
$
33,042
7
%
$
68,889
$
64,984
6
%
Fees and other revenues
2,894
1,805
60
5,383
3,439
57
Net investment income
62
16
288
112
26
N/M
Total revenues (1)
38,205
34,863
10
74,384
68,449
9
Benefits and expenses
Pharmacy and other service costs
35,846
32,712
10
69,819
64,287
9
Gross profit
2,359
2,151
10
4,565
4,162
10
Selling, general and administrative expenses
787
663
19
1,631
1,360
20
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
443
444
-
887
887
-
Income from operations
1,129
1,044
8
2,047
1,915
7
Interest expense and other
(2)
-
N/M
(2)
(1)
(100)
Net realized investment gains
1
-
N/M
1
-
N/M
Income before income taxes
1,128
1,044
8
2,046
1,914
7
Pre-tax adjustments required to reconcile to adjusted income from operations
Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(54)
(13)
(96)
(24)
Net realized investment gains
(1)
-
(1)
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
443
444
887
887
Pre-tax adjusted income from operations
$
1,516
$
1,475
3
%
$
2,836
$
2,777
2
%
Pre-tax adjusted margin
4.0
%
4.2
%
(20) bps
3.8
%
4.1 %
(30) bps
- Total revenues equal adjusted revenues as there were no special items in the periods presented.
