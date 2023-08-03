Press Release
The Cigna Group Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results
- Total revenues in the second quarter were $48.6 billion
- Shareholders' net income for the second quarter was $1.5 billion, or $4.92 per share
- Adjusted income from operations1 for the second quarter was $1.8 billion, or $6.13 per share
- 2023 outlook2 for adjusted income from operations1,2 is at least $24.70 per share2
BLOOMFIELD, CT, August 3, 2023 - Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) today reported strong second quarter 2023 results reflecting growth and focused execution across our diversified portfolio of businesses.
"We're pleased with our performance and growth across the breadth of our business in the second quarter as our coworkers continued to drive innovation and deliver effective and affordable solutions supporting the health and vitality of our customers, patients and clients," said David M. Cordani, chairman and chief executive officer.
Shareholders' net income for second quarter 2023 was $1.5 billion, or $4.92 per share, compared with $1.6 billion, or $4.89 per share, for second quarter 20223.
The Cigna Group's adjusted income from operations1 for second quarter 2023 was $1.8 billion, or $6.13 per share, compared with $2.0 billion, or $6.20 per share, for second quarter 20223, primarily reflecting the absence of income from divested businesses4.
A reconciliation of shareholders' net income to adjusted income from operations1 is provided on the following page and on Exhibit 1 of this earnings release.
2
CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS
The following table includes highlights of results and reconciliations of total revenues to adjusted revenues5 and shareholders' net income to adjusted income from operations1:
Consolidated Financial Results (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2023
20223
2023
2023
Total Revenues
$
48,586
$
45,478
$
46,517
$
95,103
Net Realized Investment Losses (Gains) from
30
(49)
(38)
(8)
Equity Method Investments5
Adjusted Revenues5
$
48,616
$
45,429
$
46,479
$
95,095
Consolidated Earnings, net of taxes
Shareholders' Net Income
$
1,460
$
1,557
$
1,267
$
2,727
Net Realized Investment Losses (Gains)1
9
10
6
15
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets1
346
383
344
690
Special Items1
5
23
1
6
Adjusted Income from Operations1
$
1,820
$
1,973
$
1,618
$
3,438
Shareholders' Net Income, per share
$
4.92
$
4.89
$
4.24
$
9.15
Adjusted Income from Operations1, per share
$
6.13
$
6.20
$
5.41
$
11.54
- Total revenues and adjusted revenues5 for second quarter 2023 increased 7% from second quarter 2022, reflecting strong contributions from Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare, partially offset by the absence of revenues from divested businesses4.
- Shareholders' net income and adjusted income from operations1 for second quarter 2023 decreased 6% and 8%, respectively, from second quarter 2022, reflecting the absence of income from divested businesses4.
- The SG&A expense ratio6 on a GAAP basis was 7.1% for second quarter 2023 compared to 7.2% for second quarter 2022.
- The debt-to-capitalization ratio was 41.9% at June 30, 2023 compared to 42.2% at March 31, 2023.
3
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS
The following table summarizes The Cigna Group's medical customers and overall customer relationships:
Customer Relationships (in thousands):
As of the Periods Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total Pharmacy Customers8
98,638
94,731
98,749
93,905
U.S. Commercial
15,999
14,652
16,026
14,852
U.S. Government
1,883
1,379
1,843
1,354
International Health
1,624
1,775
1,604
1,798
Total Medical Customers8
19,506
17,806
19,473
18,004
Behavioral Care
26,383
44,145
26,890
44,841
Dental
18,634
18,209
18,731
18,397
Medicare Part D
2,542
2,884
2,541
2,874
Total Customer Relationships8
165,703
177,775
166,384
178,021
- Total pharmacy customers8 at second quarter 2023 increased 5% from December 31, 2022 to 98.6 million due to new sales and the continued expansion of relationships.
- Total medical customers8 at second quarter 2023 grew 8% from December 31, 2022 to 19.5 million, an increase of 1.5 million customers, primarily driven by growth in U.S. Commercial fee-based customers as well as in Individual and Medicare Advantage customers.
- Customer relationships8 were impacted by the non-renewal of a supplemental behavioral coverage contract with New York Life which was insignificant to total revenues and adjusted income from operations1. Excluding the impact of this contract8, behavioral care and total customer relationships8 at second quarter 2023 increased 7% and 5%, respectively, from December 31, 2022.
4
HIGHLIGHTS OF SEGMENT RESULTS
See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of adjusted income (loss) from operations1 to shareholders' net income.
Evernorth Health Services
This segment offers a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services and capabilities, as well as those from partners across the health care system, in Pharmacy Benefits, Home Delivery Pharmacy, Specialty Pharmacy, Distribution and Care Delivery and Management Solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations and health care providers.
Financial Results (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2023
Adjusted Revenues5
$
38,205
$
34,863
$
36,179
$
74,384
Adjusted Income from Operations, Pre-Tax1
$
1,516
$
1,475
$
1,320
$
2,836
Adjusted Margin, Pre-Tax9
4.0%
4.2%
3.6%
3.8%
- Second quarter 2023 adjusted revenues5 increased 10% relative to second quarter 2022, reflecting strong organic growth in specialty and care delivery and management solutions.
- Second quarter 2023 adjusted income from operations, pre-tax1, increased 3% relative to second quarter 2022 reflecting growth in specialty and continued affordability improvements, partially offset by increased strategic investments in technology to support business growth and continued advancement of our capabilities and solutions.
- Second quarter 2023 adjusted margin, pre-tax9, was 4.0% compared to 4.2% for second quarter 2022, reflecting continued strategic investments in technology to support new business growth and expansion of existing client relationships.
5
Cigna Healthcare
This segment includes U.S. Commercial, U.S. Government and International Health businesses, which provide comprehensive medical benefits and coordinated solutions to clients and customers. U.S. Commercial products and services include medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, and other products and services for insured and self- insured clients. U.S. Government solutions include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, and individual health insurance plans. International Health solutions include health care coverage in our international markets, as well as health care benefits for globally mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations.
Financial Results (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2023
20223
2023
2023
Adjusted Revenues5,10
$
12,714
$
11,335
$
12,718
$
25,432
Adjusted Income from Operations, Pre-Tax1
$
1,172
$
1,235
$
1,115
$
2,287
Adjusted Margin, Pre-Tax9
9.2%
10.9%
8.8%
9.0%
- Second quarter 2023 adjusted revenues5,10 grew 12% over second quarter 2022, reflecting customer growth and premium rate increases to cover underlying medical cost trends.
- Second quarter 2023 adjusted income from operations, pre-tax1, decreased 5% relative to second quarter 2022, primarily driven by a higher estimated risk adjustment payable in our Individual business and lower net investment income, partially offset by increased specialty contributions.
- The Cigna Healthcare MCR6 was 81.2% for second quarter 2023 compared to 80.7% for second quarter 2022, reflecting an increased estimated risk adjustment payable within our Individual business, partially offset by continued strong performance in our U.S. Commercial business driven by affordability initiatives and effective pricing execution.
- Cigna Healthcare net medical costs payable11 was $5.12 billion at June 30, 2023, $4.29 billion at June 30, 2022, and $3.96 billion at December 31, 2022. Favorable prior year reserve development on a gross pre-tax basis was $202 million and $268 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Corporate and Other Operations
Corporate reflects interest expense, amounts not allocated to operating segments and includes intersegment eliminations. Additionally, this discussion includes items reported in Other Operations, which is comprised of Corporate Owned Life Insurance ("COLI") and the Company's run-off operations.
Financial Results (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2023
20223
2023
2023
Adjusted (Loss) from Operations, Pre-Tax1
$
(394) $
(173)
$
(399)
$
(793)
- Second quarter 2023 adjusted loss from operations, pre-tax1, was $394 million compared to $173 million for second quarter 2022, reflecting the absence of income from divested businesses4.
