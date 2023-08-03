Press Release

The Cigna Group Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenues in the second quarter were $48.6 billion

Shareholders' net income for the second quarter was $1.5 billion, or $4.92 per share

Adjusted income from operations 1 for the second quarter was $1.8 billion, or $6.13 per share

for the second quarter was $1.8 billion, or $6.13 per share 2023 outlook 2 for adjusted income from operations 1,2 is at least $24.70 per share 2

BLOOMFIELD, CT, August 3, 2023 - Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) today reported strong second quarter 2023 results reflecting growth and focused execution across our diversified portfolio of businesses.

"We're pleased with our performance and growth across the breadth of our business in the second quarter as our coworkers continued to drive innovation and deliver effective and affordable solutions supporting the health and vitality of our customers, patients and clients," said David M. Cordani, chairman and chief executive officer.

Shareholders' net income for second quarter 2023 was $1.5 billion, or $4.92 per share, compared with $1.6 billion, or $4.89 per share, for second quarter 20223.

The Cigna Group's adjusted income from operations1 for second quarter 2023 was $1.8 billion, or $6.13 per share, compared with $2.0 billion, or $6.20 per share, for second quarter 20223, primarily reflecting the absence of income from divested businesses4.

A reconciliation of shareholders' net income to adjusted income from operations1 is provided on the following page and on Exhibit 1 of this earnings release.