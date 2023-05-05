Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cigna Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CI   US1255231003

CIGNA CORPORATION

(CI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:22:08 2023-05-05 am EDT
261.79 USD   +7.43%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cigna Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

05/05/2023 | 10:57am EDT
Cigna Group (CI) is currently at $261.76, up $18.07 or 7.42%


--Would be highest close since April 13, 2023, when it closed at $263.81

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 14.54%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 21% year-to-date

--Down 22.85% from its all-time closing high of $339.30 on Dec. 12, 2022

--Down 1.93% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2022), when it closed at $266.90

--Down 22.85% from its 52-week closing high of $339.30 on Dec. 12, 2022

--Up 8.06% from its 52-week closing low of $242.23 on June 13, 2022

--Traded as high as $263.49; highest intraday level since April 14, 2023, when it hit $264.89

--Up 8.13% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.61%

--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:38:20 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1057ET

10:57aCigna Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:53aCIGNA GROUP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
09:35aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday
MT
08:41aCigna Raises Full-Year 2023 Outlook Following First-Quarter Beat
MT
08:30aTranscript : The Cigna Group, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
06:53aCigna's Q1 Adjusted Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises; Full-Year 2023 Outlook Raised
MT
06:21aCigna : First Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
06:21aCigna : First Quarter 2023 Press Release
PU
06:21aCigna : First Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement
PU
06:05aEarnings Flash (CI) THE CIGNA GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $46.52B, vs. Street Est of $45.4..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 189 B - -
Net income 2023 5 772 M - -
Net Debt 2023 24 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 72 384 M 72 384 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 72 370
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart CIGNA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cigna Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIGNA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 243,69 $
Average target price 342,26 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Cordani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian C. Evanko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Noelle K. Eder Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Sanford Executive Vice President-Operations
William J. DeLaney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIGNA CORPORATION-25.76%72 384
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-7.68%453 673
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-10.97%108 261
HUMANA INC.3.18%66 033
CENTENE CORPORATION-16.21%36 888
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-11.77%16 986
