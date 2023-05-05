Cigna Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Cigna Group (CI) is currently at $261.76, up $18.07 or 7.42%

--Would be highest close since April 13, 2023, when it closed at $263.81

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 14.54%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 21% year-to-date

--Down 22.85% from its all-time closing high of $339.30 on Dec. 12, 2022

--Down 1.93% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2022), when it closed at $266.90

--Up 8.06% from its 52-week closing low of $242.23 on June 13, 2022

--Traded as high as $263.49; highest intraday level since April 14, 2023, when it hit $264.89

--Up 8.13% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose as much as 15.61%

--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

