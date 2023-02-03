Cigna beats quarterly profit expectations as COVID medical costs fall

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp beat Wall Street
estimates for quarterly profit on Friday, aided by a sharp fall
in medical costs due to lower COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
Health insurers have largely managed to keep medical costs
in check during the fourth quarter amid a so-called
"tripledemic" of an early flu season coinciding with COVID and
respiratory syncytial virus cases.
Cigna's quarterly medical care ratio, or its spending on
claims as a percentage of premiums, declined to 84.0% from
87.0%, and was better than the analysts' average estimate of
84.28%, according to Refinitiv data.
However, the company's annual profit forecast of at least
$24.60 per share was marginally below expectations of $24.84 per
share.
The insurer forecast medical care ratio of 81.5% to 82.5%
for 2023, compared with Wall Street estimate of 81.9%.
The company, which served 18 million people in 2022 through
its commercial and government-supported plans, expects to add at
least 1.2 million customers this year.
Cigna's Evernorth unit, which operates its pharmacy benefit
management business that negotiates between drugmaker and
insurers, generated revenue of $36.19 billion, 3% higher than
the previous year.
Excluding one-off items, the company reported a profit of
$4.96 per share in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' average
estimate by 10 cents.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)