  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cigniti Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    534758   INE675C01017

CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(534758)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
585.10 INR   +2.32%
08:10aCigniti Accelerates a Fortune 500 American Retailer's Digital Transformation Journey
BU
08/09Cigniti Unveils New Brand Identity and Vision for the Future
BU
08/01TRANSCRIPT : Cigniti Technologies Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 01, 2022
CI
Cigniti Accelerates a Fortune 500 American Retailer's Digital Transformation Journey

09/08/2022 | 08:10am EDT
Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI and IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, has further strengthened its partnership with a leading American retailer by ensuring superior digital experience to their customers and by accelerating their digital ambitions. The Fortune 500 American retailer and Cigniti recently celebrated their 1st anniversary of the partnership, and they see tremendous scope for growth via digitalization that will assure the retailer’s business outcomes at an accelerated pace.

The American retailer is an established sporting goods recreation retailer in the U.S. with nearly 260+ stores across states and a portfolio of 25+ private label brands. It possesses deep consumer connections and growing mobile, omnichannel, and digital capabilities. The company offers a broad assortment of sports and camping equipment, footwear, apparel, and more through its retail and e-commerce platform. The client was looking to accelerate its Digital Transformation initiatives with mobile channel activation, achieve seamless business continuity, elevate its Digital Test CoE, enhance DevOps to integrated DevSecOps, fully automate Data Engineering (Test Data Management) and environment provisioning (Test Environment Management), and set up a real-time dashboard, Verita (Cigniti’s proprietary tool), across small cross-functional teams.

Guided by vast retail experience, Cigniti delivered on all fronts and demonstrated business value with full Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance for both the website and mobile apps, faster time-to-market from once in two months down to weekly, 14% increase in throughput, increased Performance Engineering coverage from 16 to 80 stores, and helped cover 65% of the applications with automation from earlier 30%. Cigniti leveraged Verita, to develop a custom, real-time dashboard for the retailer.

Reflecting on the partnership, Cigniti’s CEO Srikanth Chakkilam, said, “The strategic association with the Fortune 500 American retailer is a testament to retail enterprises reimagining how services are delivered to customers digitally. This has massive implications for the retail value chain and its adoption of next-gen technologies. Cigniti's AI-powered and proven retail solutions help leading retailers better align with their evolving market and to go ‘Digital-First’ with confidence.”

“With the increased need for digitalization in retail, Cigniti is helping us in seamless digital transition to provide superior customer experiences while enabling high scalability and growth from contemporary channels such as mobile,” commended the Head of QA, Fortune 500 American retailer.

About Cigniti

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the World’s Leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering Services Company. 4100+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 24 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP & Platform led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading digital assurance and AI-led digital engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, South Africa, Czech Republic, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.cigniti.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 418 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2022 917 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net cash 2022 1 555 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 15 931 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 835
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cigniti Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Srikanth Chakkilam Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Krishnan Venkatachary Chief Financial Officer
Chakkilam Venkata Subramanyam Chairman & Managing Director
R. Jagdish Kumar SVP-Global Information Communication Technology
A. Naga Vasudha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED7.74%200
ACCENTURE PLC-30.83%181 389
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.75%144 378
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.97%100 439
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.78%76 598
SNOWFLAKE INC.-47.52%56 865