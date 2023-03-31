Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cigniti Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    534758   INE675C01017

CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(534758)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
736.45 INR   +3.29%
08:32aCigniti Technologies Appoints Dr. Srinivas Kandula as Executive Director on the Board
BU
02/03Transcript : Cigniti Technologies Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2023
CI
01/13Cigniti Technologies Ties Up with LambdaTest to Accelerate End-to-End Automation Tests
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cigniti Technologies Appoints Dr. Srinivas Kandula as Executive Director on the Board

03/31/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, appoints ex-Chairman and CEO of Capgemini India, Dr. Srinivas Kandula as its Executive Director on the Board. Dr. Kandula brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous role where he was responsible for leading the company's operations across India and as Head of HR at IGATE. This appointment supports the company’s ambitions to equip itself to achieve tremendous scale and multi-fold growth that it aims to achieve in the near foreseeable future.

In his new role, Dr. Kandula will work closely with Cigniti's Chairman & MD, Mr. C V Subramanyam, to provide strategic direction and inputs across all functions to help Cigniti in its vision, “Together, we build a better future through technology-led transformation.

“Srinivas's rich and diverse experience will help Cigniti Technologies accelerate its journey towards becoming a billion-dollar quality-first software and digital engineering services company. He will provide leadership, direction, and insights to ensure that the organization is operating efficiently and effectively and will advise the Management at Cigniti to drive business growth and transformation. I look forward to collaborating closely with him for his strategic direction and inputs across all functions, said Mr. C V Subramanyam, Chairman & MD, Cigniti Technologies.

“Digital has become the core of any business and I am very happy to join Cigniti Technologies at the time when the company is at a pivotal point of its transformational journey into the Digital orbit. I am hoping that my experience would help further accelerate the growth of the company, its ongoing transformation, and further strengthen the company that is already in a formidable trajectory, said Srinivas Kandula, Executive Director on the Board, Cigniti Technologies.

About Srinivas Kandula:

Dr. Srinivas Kandula (DIN: 07412426) is an Indian business executive, entrepreneur, and former Chairman & CEO of Capgemini India operations. He was also a former Member of the Executive Council and head of HR at IGATE Corporation, having led their HR, Quality, Marketing, and Business Strategy functions globally.

Kandula is a Doctoral Fellow from XLRI, Jamshedpur. He has published over 60 papers and 8 books on Management in international publications and multiple languages.

He has been associated with various industry and professional bodies such as NASSCOM, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce for several years now.

About Cigniti:

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the World’s Leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering Services Company. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Cigniti’s 4100+ employees help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 24 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP & Platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains.

To learn more, visit www.cigniti.com.


© Business Wire 2023
