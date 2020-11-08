Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Cigniti Technologies Limited    534758   INE675C01017

CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(534758)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cigniti Technologies : Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Selects Cigniti Technologies as a Strategic Quality Engineering Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 10:31pm EST

Cigniti Technologies, a global leader in independent quality engineering and software testing services, is now a strategic Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia (TMCA), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, to help accelerate its Quality & Digital transformation journey over the next 3 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO at Cigniti Technologies, said: “It is exciting and a proud moment for all of us at Cigniti to serve a leading automobile company. In this IOT enabled future of connected and autonomous vehicles, Technology will disrupt the entire automobile value chain. Software is going to greatly influence the future of the automobile industry. Digital transformation in the automobile industry will take place in the future across the value chain from the connected supply chain and manufacturing, to providing a virtual experience in the car buying process, Car Mobility as a Service, and autonomous driving. It is very important to ensure that high quality software will enhance the customer experience.”

Cigniti has been working with Toyota Australia since 2017. This new agreement with Cigniti will assist Toyota in increasing its automation cadence by achieving test automation and non-functional testing goals across multiple digital platforms.

Cigniti Australia has enabled over 80 organisations from Airlines, Government agencies, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Manufacturing sectors in their software testing and quality assurance transformation journey in the past 6 years.

About Cigniti:

Cigniti Technologies is a Global Leader in Independent Quality Engineering & Software Testing services. Cigniti’s 2,500+ experienced professionals are spread across Australia, UK, US, Canada, India, UAE and South Africa. We are a strategic quality engineering partner for leading global organisations and assist them in accelerating time-to-market by predicting and preventing unanticipated failures, leveraging AI-driven, proprietary Continuous Testing & Test Automation solutions, with customer centricity at the core of the transformation. Our test offerings are Quality Engineering, Advisory & Transformation, Digital Assurance, and Quality Assurance solutions. Cigniti is the world’s first Independent Software Testing Services Company to be appraised at CMMI-SVC v1.3, Maturity Level 5, and is also ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 27001:2013 certified.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
11/08CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES : Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Selects Cigniti Techno..
BU
10/27CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES : Kalyana Rao Konda Joins the Board of Philadelphia Allianc..
BU
10/22CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES : is now a proud Underwriter of CharlotteCIO
BU
10/22CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES : is Now a Proud Underwriter of HoustonCIO
BU
10/01CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES : London Based BABB Partners With Cigniti Technologies for ..
BU
09/09CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES : NelsonHall Recognizes Cigniti as a Leader in AI Testing &..
BU
04/02CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES : contributes Rs. 50 Lakhs for fighting Corona Virus (Covid..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 834 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2020 1 216 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net cash 2020 145 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 330 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 236
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cigniti Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chakkilam Venkata Subramanyam Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Chakkilam Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
kalyana Rao Konda President
Ramana Vemuri Vice President-Process & Operations
Krishnan Venkatachary Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED52.75%167
ACCENTURE PLC12.21%149 705
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES25.25%137 304
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-14.92%101 616
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.50%71 282
INFOSYS LIMITED52.19%63 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group