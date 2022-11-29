Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cigniti Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    534758   INE675C01017

CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(534758)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
520.75 INR   -2.86%
06:03aCigniti in Partnership with Atom has won the Testing Team of the Year Award at The European Software Testing Awards 2022
BU
11/24Cigniti Technologies Gets Board Nod for Proposed Unit in Costa Rica
MT
11/10ISG Recognizes Cigniti as ‘Leader' in Continuous Testing for the US Market
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Cigniti in Partnership with Atom has won the Testing Team of the Year Award at The European Software Testing Awards 2022

11/29/2022 | 06:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, in partnership with Atom bank, UK's first app-based bank, has won the “Testing Team of the Year” award at The European Software Testing Awards (TESTA) 2022 in London. Atom bank, in partnership with Cigniti, was also chosen as a finalist in three categories, namely ‘Best Test Automation Project – Functional’, ‘Testing Team of the Year’, and ‘Most Innovative Project’. TESTA celebrates companies, teams, and individuals who have accomplished significant achievements in the Software Testing and Quality Assurance space.

"This award is an outcome of the effective teamwork built around the ability to handle changing requirements, problem-solving skills, razor-focused delivery, and strong team ethos in helping our global clients like Atom bank in delivering reliable and frictionless user experiences to the end customers through software quality as a key enabler. Atom bank is one of Cigniti’s strategic clients and this recognition is a testament to our deep rooted expertise in the AI, IP-led Digital assurance, automation, continuous testing, and quality engineering services for the banking industry and the UK market,” says Srikanth Chakkilam – CEO, Cigniti Technologies.

“Atom is trusted with over £4.5bn of UK savers’ deposits and our 4.7 Trustpilot rating shows the current high level of superior digital experience we have achieved. As a strategic Digital Assurance partner for over eight years, Cigniti has helped assure our digital transformation. I appreciate the contribution the Cigniti team has made to our success,” says Andy Sturrock, CTO, Atom Bank.

Simon Dawson, Head of Engineering of Atom bank said, “Atom’s app aims to set new standards for the banking sector with our pioneering digital technology allowing us to become faster, easier, and better value than anyone else out there. Over the years, Cigniti has helped us deliver complex programs of work, supported multiple concurrent initiatives, and implemented many testing innovations that have helped us improve the banking experience for our customers.”

“The strength of our relationship with Cigniti is in the people, who are committed and motivated in delivering the quality that Cigniti brings to Atom,” Simon added.

About Cigniti:

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company. 4100+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises across 24 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey through various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP and platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading digital assurance and AI-led digital engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, the UK, the UAE, Australia, South Africa, the Czech Republic, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.cigniti.com.

About Atom:

Atom bank is the UK’s first app-based bank, on a mission to make the experience of borrowing and saving faster, easier, and better value than anyone else.

The bank launched operations in April 2016, and offers award-winning mortgages and savings through its app, alongside secured business lending for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Based in Durham with a team of over 470 people, Atom is here to ​​change banking for the good, for the better, and for everyone. This means focusing on customers' needs, delivering better value than the incumbents, providing an exceptional app-based experience and offering award-winning customer support via phone, chat, email, and social channels.

Atom is an engaged and active member of the North East Community. In 2022 Atom signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with Durham University to progress key research and diversity initiatives. The region has one of the highest levels of youth unemployment in the UK and Atom is passionate about addressing the critical digital skills gap and helping develop young people and other groups that are under-represented within the industry.

As of November 2021, all employees enjoy a four-day working week, after Atom became the largest company - and only bank - in Britain to introduce the policy, with no reduction in salary.

The Atom executive team are highly experienced, having built and run some of the most well-respected banks in the UK. CEO Mark Mullen has 30 years’ experience in the sector and was previously CEO at the multi- award-winning telephone and internet bank first direct. The team is supported by a strong non-exec board, chaired by Bridget Rosewell CBE.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
06:03aCigniti in Partnership with Atom has won the Testing Team of the Year Award at The Euro..
BU
11/24Cigniti Technologies Gets Board Nod for Proposed Unit in Costa Rica
MT
11/10ISG Recognizes Cigniti as ‘Leader' in Continuous Testing for the US Market
BU
10/27Cigniti's Power & Utilities Domain Expertise Recognized by ISG
BU
10/21Transcript : Cigniti Technologies Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 202..
CI
09/08Cigniti Accelerates a Fortune 500 American Retailer's Digital Transformation Journey
BU
08/09Cigniti Unveils New Brand Identity and Vision for the Future
BU
08/01Transcript : Cigniti Technologies Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 01, 202..
CI
07/29Cigniti Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June ..
CI
07/01Cigniti Technologies Limited acquired Aparaa Digital Private Limited for $4.8 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 418 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2022 917 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2022 1 555 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 14 194 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 835
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cigniti Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Srikanth Chakkilam Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Krishnan Venkatachary Chief Financial Officer
Chakkilam Venkata Subramanyam Chairman & Managing Director
R. Jagdish Kumar SVP-Global Information Communication Technology
A. Naga Vasudha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-4.11%174
ACCENTURE PLC-28.50%183 101
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.18%152 148
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.37%132 165
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.04%107 162
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.00%83 406