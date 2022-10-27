Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cigniti Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    534758   INE675C01017

CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(534758)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
615.85 INR   +4.43%
09:01aCigniti's Power & Utilities Domain Expertise Recognized by ISG
BU
10/21Transcript : Cigniti Technologies Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
09/08Cigniti Accelerates a Fortune 500 American Retailer's Digital Transformation Journey
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cigniti's Power & Utilities Domain Expertise Recognized by ISG

10/27/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, has been identified as a “Contender” in ISG’s Provider Lens™ evaluation for Power & Utilities Next-Gen IT Services, 2022.

“With deep-domain expertise and a strong technology solutions portfolio, Cigniti is well-positioned to cater to industry-specific challenges, which is further testified by this recognition. We have an in-house Smart Meter and IoT lab that we leverage to deliver successful digital transformation acceleration projects for our customers in the Power & Utilities industry. We work with some of the largest global organizations in the industry, including a multi-national energy & utilities conglomerate, the largest water utilities corporations, and a major oil & gas company,” said Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO of Cigniti.

Sairam Vedam, CMO at Cigniti, said, “Energy consumption patterns are disrupting leading to increasing use of AI for predicting demand, managing supply, and optimizing smart meter grid management. Being an IP-led company, we are at the forefront of innovation having expertise across digital assurance and spectrum of next-gen technologies like AI/ML, Cloud, Blockchain, and IoT. Our partnerships with leading testing tool vendors, hyperscalers and platform providers help us to be at the forefront of innovation. As we propel into the digital orbit, empowering global organizations to accelerate their digital transformation, we are proud to demonstrate our domain-centric prowess with this recognition from ISG.”

The ISG report highlights, “Some of the challenges that Power and Utilities enterprises face include legacy infrastructure, increased complexity of technology, changing consumption patterns, growing demands and regulatory compliance. The unique interdependencies between physical and cyber infrastructure also create vulnerabilities, requiring sophisticated security measures.”

The Next-Gen IT Services quadrant assesses service providers that offer IT managed services such as application development and maintenance (ADM), infrastructure services (data center, cloud, network, workplace, and cybersecurity) and systems integration (such as new application development) across the value chain to enable utilities to increase efficiency, ensure compliance, minimize costs, optimize assets, and maximize customer satisfaction.

“The company’s strong presence in QA gives it the right platform to further expand its digital assurance and engineering services across key verticals and technologies,” notes Swadhin Pradhan, Senior Manager and Principal Analyst at ISG.

“Independent testing, from a quality assurance perspective, is becoming increasingly recognized as a critical check and balance in capital projects,” says Bob Lutz, Consultant Advisor at ISG.

Key strengths of Cigniti are highlighted in the report as:

Focus on value add through technology: As part of its Digital Assurance services, Cigniti helps its clients in digital transformation, with a focus on 5G, IoT, RPA, and edge computing. Its AI-driven, 360-degree digital customer experience monitoring and sentiment analysis platform, Incight.ai, further strengthens its capabilities.

Partnerships and acquisitions: Cigniti has partnerships with leading digital services and consulting companies, as well as hyperscalers with a focus on areas such as 5G, IoT, analytics and blockchain. Partners include innovate5G, AWS, Snowflake and IBM. It has acquired Aparaa Digital (RoundSqr) to strengthen its Digital Engineering services portfolio.

Building strong power and utilities expertise: Cigniti’s Energy and Utilities center of excellence incorporates the capabilities of its other centers of excellence in areas such as security, automation, ERP and mobile to offer end-to-end QA solutions. In addition, it has more than 150 domain experts and long-term clients. The company serves large clients from the power and utility segments worldwide, with a key focus on clients in North America. It also has more than 3,000 Oracle, SAP, and other accelerators.

Access the full report here.

About Cigniti:

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the World’s Leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering Services Company. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Cigniti’s 4100+ employees help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 24 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP & Platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains.

To learn more, visit www.cigniti.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
09:01aCigniti's Power & Utilities Domain Expertise Recognized by ISG
BU
10/21Transcript : Cigniti Technologies Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 202..
CI
09/08Cigniti Accelerates a Fortune 500 American Retailer's Digital Transformation Journey
BU
08/09Cigniti Unveils New Brand Identity and Vision for the Future
BU
08/01Transcript : Cigniti Technologies Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 01, 202..
CI
07/29Cigniti Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June ..
CI
07/01Cigniti Technologies Limited acquired Aparaa Digital Private Limited for $4.8 million.
CI
06/29Tranche Update on Cigniti Technologies Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 1..
CI
06/29Cigniti Technologies : Daily Buy Back of securities
PU
06/29Cigniti Technologies Limited's Equity Buyback announced on May 18, 2022, has expired wi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 418 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2022 917 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2022 1 555 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 16 786 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 835
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cigniti Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Srikanth Chakkilam Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Krishnan Venkatachary Chief Financial Officer
Chakkilam Venkata Subramanyam Chairman & Managing Director
R. Jagdish Kumar SVP-Global Information Communication Technology
A. Naga Vasudha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED13.41%205
ACCENTURE PLC-32.49%176 340
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.41%141 230
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.01%122 066
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.64%97 652
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.15%78 153